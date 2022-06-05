When No. 3 seed Campbell (41-18) came knocking on No. 1 seed Tennessee’s (55-7) door in the bottom of the eighth inning in Saturday night’s Knoxville Regional game, the Vols made sure the door was shut and locked with an explosive two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Tennessee hung on to win 12-7.
“That was a fight,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “That was an NCAA Regional game. That’s a championship-feel from both sides.”
The Vols went down early in the game after Campbell went up 4-0 in the third inning, but Tennessee scored seven unanswered runs to regain the lead, including a two-run bomb hit by Jorel Ortega and a three-run homer from Drew Gilbert.
“I think it just goes back to the mentality (Vitello) instilled in us,” Gilbert said. “When somebody scores, punch back.”
Gilbert’s big home run came one year to the date of his game-winning grand slam against Wright State last post season.
Campbell willed itself back into the game however, and trailed by just a run heading into the final inning of play. From there, Tennessee put on a clutch ninth inning performance.
“We expected a dog fight,” pitcher Kirby Connell said. “We’ve noticed what they’ve done throughout the season. You know they can swing it very well and play really good defense. We knew it was going to be a dog fight coming into it.”
Gilbert and Ortega managed to get on base on a pair of singles, and Christian Moore came on to pinch hit for Blake Burke with two outs.
Moore has struggled in his limited at bats in recent weeks, but that didn’t matter to him. He hit a single up the middle to drive in Gilbert and give the Vols some breathing room with Cortland Lawson up to the plate.
Lawson got a hold of one and launched Campbell pitcher Ryan Chasse’s pitch to right field, driving in three runs to make it 12-7 with the Vols just three outs away from victory.
Vitello wasn’t taking any chances in the bottom of the ninth, and he brought in his veteran closer Redmond Walsh to seal the deal.
“It’s that time of year,” Vitello said. “You have to be ready for anything.”
Connell, Tennessee’s veteran left-handed reliever, picked up the win Saturday, pitching four innings and allowing just three hits and a pair of runs on the night. He also picked up four strikeouts in a career-high 65 pitches thrown.
With the win, Tennessee secured a program record 55 wins, surpassing the 1995 team’s 54 wins.
Not only did the Vols set yet another program record, they also put themselves just one win away from a second-straight Super Regional. Tennessee will face the winner of Campbell versus No. 2 seed Georgia Tech Sunday at 7 p.m. The Camels take on the Yellow Jackets at 2 p.m.
“We just worry about the next game,” Connell said. “Win or lose you’ve got to play another one. You just have to go in, sleep on it, come back the next day and focus on the next thing.”