At the helm of assistant coach Josh Elander with head coach Tony Vitello serving a three-game suspension, No. 3 Tennessee defeated Dayton 12-2 Saturday night to take game one of the series.
Dayton struck early as Marcus Pujols hit a two-run home run to right field in the first inning, but Tennessee answered in the bottom of the first on a Blake Burke RBI to drive in Jared Dickey followed by a sacrifice fly from Zane Denton, which drove in Christian Moore.
From there, it was all Tennessee.
Dickey hit an RBI-single in the second inning to drive in Austen Jaslove before Tennessee broke things open in the third.
“We always talk about throwing the first punch,” Elander said. “They did that tonight on the other side. But again, whether they score two, three, zero, it doesn’t matter. Our mindset is we need to put together quality at-bats and guys can string hits together.”
Tennessee had two outs in the third when Austen Jaslove hit an RBI-single to drive in Cal Stark and Griffin Merritt, and the Vols tacked on another run behind a Charlie Taylor RBI-double that drove in Jaslove. Dickey rounded out Tennessee’s five-run third inning with a two-run home run to centerfield.
Taylor’s RBI-triple marks a string of quality at bats for the sophomore catcher. On Wednesday against Alabama A&M, Taylor had two home runs, a triple and a single.
“Just little things like how he walks to the plate, his presence in the box between pitches, I think it’s just a little bit slower,” Elander said. “That’s the thing with a young offense and young lineups, it can take time for guys to kind of settle in and you have to throw them out there in the rice. You can’t replicate this in practice or in scrimmage.”
Merritt picked up his first home run as a Vol in the fourth inning on a solo shot to left center.
“He’s just a vet. He’s got a ton of at bats,” Elander said. “He brings a ton to the table offensively with what he can do in driving the ball yard. He’s just a tremendous kid and we’re lucky he’s on our team.”
Tennessee added some insurance in the seventh when Taylor made it home on an error and Denton hit an RBI-triple to drive in Taylor. Jake Kendro rounded out scoring with a solo shot to left field.
Chase Dollander was excellent on the mound for the Vols, picking up 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings, just one strikeout shy of tying his career high. Dollander gave up the two-run home run early in the game, but was able to bounce back and stay level.
“He’s just got elite stuff,” Elander said. “Guys are going to run into balls because it’s a premium fast ball. They have circled facing him for a week before we play somebody. He’s the guy and he’s earned that. I’ve got no issues and no concerns when he’s on the mound.”
A.J. Russell relieved him in the sixth inning and kept the Vols production up, recording five strikeouts and allowing no hits.
“A.J.’s been really good for us,” Elander said. “That was kind of a late addition for us — about two years ago now. He’s made a great jump. He’s got a lot of extension on his fastball and he’s really throwing strikes.”
Aaron Combs closed things out for the Vols, coming in in the ninth to put things away with three straight strikeouts.
The Vols look to clinch the series against Dayton on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
With its offense finding its rhythm after a slow start in Arizona, Tennessee is finding its confidence and momentum early.
“We have a lot of confidence in this offense as a coaching staff,” Elander said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right pieces and the right places for everybody. It’s always fun this time of year to see who wants to take a job versus maybe hope they are handed one, cause that’s not going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.