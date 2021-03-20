Saturday was filled with missed opportunities and a game-deciding error that sank the No. 10 Tennessee baseball team against No. 7 Georgia 5-4 at Foley Field in Athens. After the loss, the Vols drop to 16-4 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, while Georgia climbs to 14-4 in the season and 1-1 in the conference.
“I think each guy did their job,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “After you have some time to reflect on it, unless you were perfect, which is rare, there is always something that you wish you did a little better.”
The Vols’ offense ran through Liam Spence this afternoon, as he recorded two hits and two runs at the top of the lineup. Jake Rucker swung a hot bat too, with a team-high two RBIs, a run and a walk.
Other than that, Tennessee struggled to find much momentum at the plate. The Vols left seven runners on base and struck out 14 times compared to just four walks. In the fifth inning, Tennessee had bases loaded with one out and both Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck failed to drive in a single run.
“There are two ways to look at it,” Vitello said. “(Ryan) Webb is one of their best guys and one of the best guys in the SEC, I think, so you can see the positive where we scored a couple of runs and knocked him out fairly early in the game, or you can look at it as a couple of different knock out blows that never came.”
Cole Tate was the hero for Georgia this afternoon. The Bulldog’ leader in most offensive categories drove in three runs, including a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth. Luke Wagner reached base three times with a hit and two walks. Riley King was another big bat for the Bulldogs. The redshirt senior went 2-4 with an RBI and a run.
Some of the best pitching the SEC has to offer was on full display today in Athens. Tennessee starter Will Heflin pitched 3.1 innings of one-run-ball against Georgia while scattering just five hits and striking out two.
“(Heflin) pitched his butt off and caught a couple of bad breaks,” Vitello said. “But he did what we wanted him to do. He gave the ball to Mark, but we just came up short. But on the other end of things, a few too many at-bats that weren’t as competitive as they needed to be, despite facing good stuff.”
Mark McLaughlin came in relief but could hold the game for the Vols. He surrendered two runs over 2.1 innings of work. Kirby Connell was the next man up and answered the call as he shut down Georgia, allowing just a hit over 1.2 innings.
Heflin’s opposite, Ryan Webb was even better, allowing just two runs (one earned) over 4.2 innings of work, while striking out eight Vols. Ben Harris shut the game down for Georgia, as he didn’t allow a hit or a walk over two innings of work. He struck out four batters.
Closer Redmond Walsh entered the game for Tennessee in the eighth inning. He sat down Tate and walked Wagner, but finished the inning on the next batter to take a 4-3 Tennessee lead into the ninth.
In the final inning, King singled to lead off the inning. Chaney Rogers reached on an error by Walsh in the next at-bat to put runners at first and second with no outs. Walsh got the next out, but both runners advanced 90 feet. Ben Anderson popped out after to bring up Tate for Georgia’s last out.
The Bulldog’s captain slashed a ball into left field to drive in both runners and give Georgia a 5-4 victory, with a chance to take the series on Sunday.
Game three is tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia, with each team vying to take home the rubber match.