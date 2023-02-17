No. 2 Tennessee begins the 2023 campaign over the weekend as it heads to Arizona for the MLB Desert Invitation.
The Vols will take on Arizona Friday night, Grand Canyon Saturday night and UC San Diego Sunday afternoon.
With all of Tennessee’s position players leaving at the end of last season, the Vols head into the season with a lot to be answered.
The lack of veterans on this year’s team means less chemistry coming into the season than past teams have had, but that is something head coach Tony Vitello thinks will work itself out with time and experience.
“This has a fresh flavor to it, which therein lies means it is a new one,” Vitello said. “I think there’s days ahead where we are going to notice more progress and feel good about it.”
But even with all of its infield starters from last season leaving, Tennessee already has a good idea of who will start in the first weekend of baseball.
The Vols infield this season will consist of players who showed flashes last season, but waited patiently behind more experienced players. The Vols also bring in a pair of transfers that proved themselves on their former teams.
Blake Burke, who established himself as one of the best hitters on the team last year, will start at first base for the Vols. Burke served mostly as a designated hitter last year while Luc Lipcius started at first.
“Blake Burke is really gifted and like Jordan Beck, is obsessed with hitting,” Vitello said. “It’s not like he ignores the other parts of his game but it’s a nice combination of work ethic and talent which you love to see.”
Christian Moore will start at second base and will have no problem adjusting to the role. Moore also served a designated hitter last year as Jorel Ortega started at second. He is a proven hitter and now has the chance to polish his fielding game.
“I think Christian Moore is a guy who will compete at the plate every pitch and, like every hitter, things will go good and bad but he’s going to get on base a lot,” Vitello said. “You’d like guys to be on base and he’s strong enough to drive the ball too— anybody can see that.”
Maui Ahuna, a transfer from Kansas who hit at a .396 clip last season, will start at shortstop and Alabama Transfer Zane Denton will round things out at third base.
The catcher position is still waiting for a clear starter, however. The Vols have four options at catcher – Charlie Taylor, Cal Stark, Jared Dickey and Ryan Miller.
Taylor is experienced and is a great defensive option but lacks the offensive production of some of the other options. Stark, who transferred to Tennessee from the junior college level, is likely to see the field the most, but Vitello has plans for him and Taylor to become a dynamic duo.
“The bottom line is we want to use Charlie (Taylor) and Cal to complement one another,” Vitello said.
Dickey has been a utility man at Tennessee, playing outfield last season while managing an injury. Miller offers a big bat, but – opposite of Taylor – lacks on the defensive side.
For the first weekend, Vitello plans to go with Taylor at catcher and will put Dickey at centerfield. Christian Scott and Kyle Booker will round out the outfield alongside Dickey.
On the mound, the Vols had no new adjustments to make in terms of their weekend starters.
Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam will once again be Tennessee’s starting pitchers after the trio had success last season, all in their first years with the Vols.
With the three starters already proven, Vitello will limit their pitch count and use the opportunity to get other guys reps on the mound.
“It’s better to get these guys to where there’s a progression as opposed to trying to slam them or soak as many innings out of them as you can,” Vitello said. “We’ll get our guys to their pitch limit which will be pretty conservative and that will open up an opportunity.”
Tennessee plays its first game of the weekend Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. Friday and Saturday’s games will be broadcasted on MLB Network and Sunday’s game will stream on MLB.com.
