For a second straight year, Tennessee (56-7) is playing in the NCAA Super Regional, taking on Notre Dame (38-14) after a 3-0 showing in last weekend’s Knoxville Regional.
The first of potentially three games will be played Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols had an impressive outing last weekend, defeating Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech on their way to a second straight Regional Championship.
This weekend, Tennessee has experience on its side – many of this year’s team was around for last season’s World Series run – but it also has home field advantage once again.
“We talked about hosting and playing in front of your fans, that’s really what you want,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “After that, it doesn’t matter. It certainly feels good to play in front of our fans. It’s a goal of ours each year.”
Tennessee has been dominant at home this season with a record of 37-3. Most teams play better at home, but this year’s team takes it to a different level. The Vols feed off of the crowd.
The cheers after a big hit seem to spark huge swings in the game, like the two runs against Campbell and Georgia Tech last weekend that guided Tennessee to wins.
And while the crowd seems to light a fire under Tennessee, it can be deflating for opponents trying to keep their composure.
“There’s a little bit of a comfort zone, and it’s something that helps our play,” Vitello said. “We don’t have any control over what the other team thinks, but at the very least, it’s a loud place to play for the
opposing team.”
Last weekend the Vols saw some of the better pitchers in the NCAA, and this weekend they are hoping it will prepare them for Notre Dame’s dangerous pitching staff.
“They’re a really solid team,” Lipcius said. “The pitching staff is going to be really good. They’ve got a lot of veterans. I don’t think it’s anything that we haven’t seen before. This past weekend we saw a lot of really top tier arms. I think we’re just going to keep doing our thing and be confident in what we have.”
While Tennessee has experience and home field advantage on its side, Notre Dame also possess experience – and it starts with head coach Link Jarrett.
Jarrett has coached in the SEC before – he was an assistant at Auburn for three season – and has seen his fair share of tough teams. But this Tennessee team, he believes, has set itself apart from past great teams.
“Well, they've clearly separated themselves,” Jarrett said. “I know what that takes. They're
talented. They play with tremendous confidence.”
The Fighting Irish are coming off of an undefeated regional performance where they defeated Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.
Unlike the Knoxville Regional, which consisted of high-scoring and a lot of home runs, Notre Dame played close, low scoring games. This weekend, Jarrett believes containing Tennessee explosive offense will be key.
“When you're in these moments, your stuff has to be your ‘A’ stuff,” Jarrett said. “And then, the execution of the ‘A’ stuff gives you a chance to get some swings and misses, gives you a chance to get some borderline pitches that they would clearly, probably take in some cases that are called strikes, and induce weak contact. So, it starts with the pitch execution.”