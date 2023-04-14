After pitching woes plagued Tennessee — 23-10, 5-7 SEC — in back-to-back weekends, head coach Tony Vitello is shaking up the Vols’ weekend pitching rotation.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Lindsey will get the first weekend start of his Tennessee career. Lindsey has pitched 22.1 innings and has a 2.01 earned run average, giving up eight runs and recording 26 strikeouts on the season.
The change to the weekend rotation comes after a 1-2 weekend against Florida. On Thursday night, Chase Dollander gave up four runs and walked three batters. The main pitching struggles came on Friday, however. Chase Burns allowed seven runs in just 3.1 innings on the mound, never able to gain control against the Gators.
While Saturday and Sunday’s starters haven’t been announced, it is likely Burns will be the weekend starter that gives up his spot.
Lindsey’s first start will be a challenging one. Arkansas — 26-7, 8-4 — is a highly productive offense, averaging 8.5 runs per game and hitting 56 home runs on the season.
“They know the game well and are going to try and make it tough on the opponent,” Vitello said.
On the mound, Arkansas has a 5.09 team ERA, led by Hunter Hollan — 3.00 ERA, 5-1 — and Hagen Smith (3.01 ERA, 5-1). If there is one thing that a team coached by Dave Van Horn is going to have, it is consistent pitching.
“The guy is a winner,” Vitello said. “He knows how to manage a game and certainly has an approach with the pitching staff that he’ll use so those consistencies are factors that are going to be there consistently every year.”
But containing Arkansas on the field is just the first challenge. Tennessee will also have to manage one of the most hostile environments in college baseball in Baum Stadium.
“It’s a lively park with the fans,” Vitello said. “You’re going to have as big of a fanbase as anybody has.”
Luckily for the Vols, they have played in a lion’s — well, tiger’s— den before. Playing a weekend series against LSU gave Tennessee a chance to play in a hostile environment.
“I think for us LSU was really important and I know a lot of people are like ‘why is that?’” catcher/designated hitter Jared Dickey said. “But they had a great crowd, throwing stuff on the field, they hit a home run and the stadium’s shaking, so I think going into that and having that in our past will help us this weekend with that.”
But now the Vols hope to find the success they didn’t have in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, two weeks ago. For Vitello, that looks like cutting out “the extra stuff.”
“You don’t want the opponent more nervous than you are confident,” Vitello said. “I don’t know if those are the right words, but I think that all stems from extra stuff.”
Tennessee has managed to cut out the extra stuff and play loose in its last two games, winning both by double-digit runs. The back-to-back offensive showings were a much needed confidence booster heading into the weekend, but the Vols now look to keep that loose play style against the Razorbacks.
“Anybody can beat anybody in this league, but I know it’s a pretty good team when we show up and it’s a pretty fun team to be around,” Vitello said. “When they show up the way that I was preaching about earlier.”
