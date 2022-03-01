The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team defeated in-state rival ETSU 4-1 Tuesday night in a much lower scoring game than the Vols have come to expect this season.
“This game specifically is always a little chippy and an in-state rivalry,” pitcher Camden Sewell said. “It was good. We needed that after last weekend.”
After outscoring Iona 68-3 last weekend, the Vols were given more of a test Tuesday and were able to get out with a win. A midweek win over an in-state opponent isn’t something the Vols overlook, especially before a big weekend ahead.
“Every athlete’s competitive and I love games like that,” Jordan Beck said. “I think our whole team is like that. It’s more fun that way and I think that’s where you find the toughness out of people.”
Tennessee had a solid day on the mound, looking to three pitchers that combined for 14 strikeouts and allowed just five hits.
Zander Sechrist got the start for the Vols and dished out six strikeouts in his 4.2 innings pitched. The sophomore left-handed pitcher allowed just two hits and one run.
Camden Sewell relieved Sechrist and continued to contain the Bucs. Sewell tossed a career high seven strikeouts while allowing three hits. Sewell picked up the win on the mound Tuesday.
“The off-speed pitches were working for sure, getting ahead in the count was huge,” Sewell said. “They honestly did me a favor sometimes with chasing, but throwing the off speed pitches was key tonight.”
Redmond Walsh closed out the game in the top of the ninth for the Vols, throwing one strikeout.
“We played catch tonight and that was the key,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “It wasn’t really an offensive night, but I think the difference was how well we played catch on the mound and also on defense.”
On the offensive side, the Vols had their lowest scoring game of the season thus far. Not much stood out on the stat sheet besides a deep ball in the fourth inning from Trey Lipscomb.
Though Lipscomb didn’t have a big night behind the plate –- going 1-for-4 –- Vitello sees the importance of early reps for a player used to getting sporadic at bat opportunities.
“Getting out there every day and kind of getting cozy I think is what he needed,” Vitello said. “The kid’s got big presence and he’s incredibly strong. The ways he can help us as a team are almost infinite.”
Vitello and his team were happy with where they were tonight as compared to last week –- rained out against Tennessee Tech and missing out on some always important midweek baseball.
“I was pleased with the fact that we were in a dog fight there – which we kind of got robbed of that opportunity last Tuesday as did Tennessee Tech,” Vitello said. “I think it was important overall that our team got better as a group today because we were able to win a close game and kind of play nine innings of ball where the deal could go either way.”
Now Tennessee shifts focus to Friday’s game against No. 1 Texas in Houston, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Vols last year in the College World Series.
“For us its about, you get a little taste if multiteam environment, kind of has the regional type feel even though its not going to play out like that,” Vitello said. “You get to size up who you are against with these other high quality teams.”