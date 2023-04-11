Fueled by five home runs and an army of pitchers, No. 16 Tennessee (23-10, 5-7 SEC) cruised to a midweek win over Eastern Kentucky 14-2 ahead of another SEC battle against Arkansas this weekend.
After starting pitcher Zander Sechrist gave up a home run in the first inning, Tennessee responded with a two-run homer from Blake Burke to take the lead. From there, Tennessee added four runs in the bottom of the fourth on a sac fly and a three-run home run from Christian Moore.
“I think we were seeing it pretty well today,” Moore said. “We were spitting on good sliders in the dirt and seeing heaters pretty well.”
Right-hand pitcher Zach Joyce gave up another home run to Eastern Kentucky, but the solo shot in the fifth didn't make a difference as Tennessee added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Griffin Merritt and Logan Chambers tacked on home runs.
Merritt has put together a solid two games, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs on Saturday against Florida and 1-for-2 with the home run on Tuesday.
“He’s a big part of our lineup,” Moore said. “When he’s rolling and he’s hitting the ball up in the air, we’re in a good spot.”
Jake Kendro hit an RBI double in sixth and Reese Chapman gave Tennessee the run-rule victory with a three-run home run. Chapman’s home run Tuesday night was the first of his career.
“That’s pretty cool to see anybody get their first one, but especially if you’re a freshman like Reese and of course he gets to tally it up as a walk-off,” head coach Tony Vitello said.
Another first Tuesday night was Andrew Behnke appearing on the mound. The freshman right-handed pitcher came in for the final inning of the game and gave up a hit, but picked up his first strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.
“It was good to see something go wrong and kind of how he handled it and to me he was the same game the entire time he was out there,” Vitello said.
Tennessee will travel to Fayetteville over the weekend to face Arkansas (25-6, 8-4) in another tough road contest.
The Vols are looking to ride the confidence of two big wins into the series, which begins on Friday.
“It serves so much confidence,” Moore said. “Arkansas is known for how rowdy they get and playing there on the road is going to be tough. I think having two big offensive days can definitely help us kind of go into that game on Friday with confidence in facing whoever they throw at us.”
That confidence builds considering the two offensive performances Tennessee has had in back-to-back games.
“I think it’s really important,” catcher/designated hitter Jared Dickey said. “We’ve been putting good swings on the ball, having quality at-bats and that’s pretty much the only thing that we’re hunting for. Having the opportunity tonight to get everybody in, it was pretty good to see those guys put some swings on the ball and just know we have more depth going into the weekend.”
