No. 1 Tennessee had no issues with the reigning national champion Mississippi State Thursday night in Starkville, pulverizing the Bulldogs 27-2 in the series-opener.
“Overall, the guys had a good vibe to them when they showed up to the park today, I think it carried over from their attitude and their performance on Tuesday,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Things went our way and it kind of snowballed.”
The Vols set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning on back-to-back-to-back home runs from Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert. From there, Tennessee showcased one of its most dominant performances of the season.
Blake Burke hit a three-run homer in the third to become the eighth Vol this season to hit double-digit home runs, as he recorded his tenth of the season to make it an 8-0 game.
Jorel Ortega was the fifth Vol of the night to homer, as he hit a three-run homer in the sixth to tack onto the Vols’ already stifling lead.
If Tennessee needed any insurance up 14-0 after the sixth inning, it got it in the seventh. Lipcius hit a two-run home run to start off the seventh inning, and from there the Vols poured on five additional runs to make it a 21-0 lead.
The Vols gave up their first hit and first run in the bottom of the seventh at the hands of Mark McLaughlin, who stepped on for Chase Dollander. Tennessee had allowed just two baserunners and no hits up to that point, but the Bulldogs managed to pick up three hits and a run.
Dollander couldn’t have been better in his final start of the regular season. The sophomore transfer didn’t allow a hit in his six innings on the mound, picking up six strikeouts and walking just one batter.
“It feels awesome. The guys put up 27 runs today,” Dollander said. “You can’t really ask for much better going into the postseason. I feel great. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen in the postseason.”
Tennessee responded to Mississippi State’s sole run with two more of its own as Ortega hit his second homer of the game to make it a 23-1 game in the eighth.
Ortega had a career performance Thursday, going 4-for-6 at the plate with the pair of home runs, four runs and eight RBIs. Ortega’s homer tied the Vols’ program record for single season home runs, giving Tennessee its seventh of the game.
“The answers are right in front of you, it’s just up to you if you want to take it or not," Ortega said. "I was just looking at the situations, the pitches I want to hit, I have a plan when I go up to the box.”
Tennessee gave Mississippi State one last punch with a pair of RBI doubles to tack on four runs and make it a 27-2 final score. The 25-runloss is the worst loss for the Bulldogs in program history.
The Vols will look to clinch the series Friday at 7 p.m. EST, with the chance to clinch their ninth SEC series of the season. Meanwhile for the Bulldogs, they are holding out hopes for an SEC playoff berth, which they could potentially secure by winning the final two games of the series.