No. 5 Tennessee baseball defeated No. 1 Ole Miss 4-3 Sunday afternoon, improving to 23-1 on the season and picking up the series sweep over the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Vols handled their first true road test well this weekend, defeating the Rebels by an overall margin of 26-7 through the three games.
Sunday’s game was the most competitive of the weekend after the Vols' bats cooled off and the Rebels made a late push to get back into the game.
Tennessee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a Drew Gilbert RBI triple that drove in Jordan Beck and Seth Stephenson followed by a Trey Lipscomb RBI that sent Gilbert home. The Vols then made it 4-0 with a Luc Lipcius RBI double.
The Vols controlled Ole Miss until the bottom of the eighth when Hayden Dunhurst hit a three-run home run to right field to make it a one-run game.
Super senior Redmond Walsh came onto the mound for the Vols after Dunhurst’s homer to get the Vols out of the jam, and he did just that.
Walsh dished out five strikeouts in the final two innings to get the Vols out of a tough situation and secure the sweep.
“Whenever you’ve got a guy in that situation that’s been there hundreds of times it seems like it’s nothing but confidence even whenever they start having momentum,” Evan Russell said.
Walsh is one of the Vols’ most experienced pitchers and his experience in late game situations came in clutch on Sunday.
“He’s not a traditional closer by any means,” Drew Beam said. “But he just has that mindset where he’s not going to let anyone beat him.”
Like many veterans on this Vols’ roster, Walsh has a calming presence about him that gets his team locked in and focused.
“Tremendous presence and a lot of determination,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “You could see on the infielder’s faces they were kind of waiting for him to come in. He just kind of calmed everyone down. That’s the kind of calming influence we’ve gotten out of all of our starters as of late so it’s nice to know it’s in the back end of the game too.”
Beam also had another solid day on the mound, picking up his fifth win of the season after notching six strikeouts and allowing three hits.
“He kind of picked up where he did last week,” Vitello said. “It was really kind of a full arsenal he was throwing at their guys, and I think that’s why he was able to keep those guys off balance.”
Most of the Vols' wins this season have come in dominating fashion. For Vitello, this win marks adversity that will push his team through other big games later in the season.
“No team in the country has any interest in peaking early in the season and the way that that happens is you go through some adversity,” Vitello said. “In today’s win we had some adversity, we had some things we didn’t do great, things that could’ve gone better and yet we still won."