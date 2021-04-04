The No. 9 Tennessee baseball team took game two against Alabama after going into extra innings and scoring four in the 11th inning at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to seal the 8-4 win. After the win, the Vols rise to 23-5 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, while the Crimson Tide drop to 16-10 on the year and 2-6 in the conference.
“Low and behold, you have another extra-inning game for us,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “So we had to work a little overtime. I felt like our guys were hooked up the whole game, as was their team and that’s what made it a grudge match.”
Connor Pavolony swung the big stick for the Vols, going 2-of-3 with three walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Jake Rucker also recorded a multi-hit night after slashing two hits, including a double.
Alabama saw nice offensive production from their No. 2 and No. 3 hitters. William Hamiter tallied two hits in the two-hole, including a solo shot, while also crossing home plate twice. Zane Denton followed in the lineup with two hits of his own and also touched home plate.
Both starting pitchers were on their game Saturday evening, as they didn’t allow a run until the bottom of the fourth inning. In that inning, Hamiter kicked the scoring off with a solo shot to deep right field off of the first pitch, giving Alabama a 1-0 lead.
The next set of runs came in the top of the seventh. The Vols’ first run of the game came from an errant throw from a pick-off attempt, scoring Logan Steenstra. Jordan Beck hit a sac-fly to right field to score Max Ferguson and give Tennessee a 2-1 lead. Three batters later, Pavolony hit a ball back up the middle to increase the Vols’ lead by two more runs.
The Tide wouldn’t go down without a fight and was able to find success against Tennessee’s bullpen. Alabama cut its deficit by one after a walk and two errors scored T.J. Reeves.
Redmond Walsh entered the game in the 8th inning after Mark McLaughlin hit Hamiter with a pitch. Denton welcomed Walsh into the ballgame with a single to right field to put runners at first and second with no outs. The veteran closer got the next man out but surrendered an RBI single to Drew Williamson to put runners at the corners with one away.
Vitello had a short leash on Walsh and pulled him for Camden Sewell. The righty got Reeves to fly out but then gave up an RBI infield single to Andrew Pinckney to tie the game at four-all and force extra innings.
In the 11th inning, Tennessee loaded the bases with nobody out to bring Evan Russell to the plate. The Vols’ left fielder took a five-pitch walk to score Drew Gilbert. After an Alabama pitching change, Steenstra hit a ball deep enough to right field to drive in Beck, increasing Tennessee’s lead 6-4. Pete Derkay put the ballgame out of reach with a RBI single past the third baseman to bring Pavolony home. Russell would eventually score to make the game 8-4 after Derkay was caught in a run down. Tennessee recorded a 1-2-3 11th inning to secure the win.
Will Heflin was solid on the mound for the Vols. He threw 5.2 innings allowing just six hits and one run while striking out five. Sewell was almost untouchable out of the pen. The junior surrendered just one hit and one walk over 3.2 shutout innings to earn the win.
“It’s hard to put into words how good Will Heflin was for us, in a spot where we haven’t been before,” Vitello said. “I mean, he has had the luxury of pitching a few times where we won on Friday or won before his outing. We took the ball from him out there and he made some funny comments and he felt like he was in a little bit of a zone and we all felt like that too in the dugout. It really set the tone for the game, even though the scoreboard did not show that.”
Alabama’s Dylan Smith matched Heflin pitch for pitch. The Texas product tossed 4.0 shutout innings and struck out five. Grayson Hitt took the loss for the Tide, after recording just one out and surrendering four runs while walking three in the 11th.
The rubber match for this weekend series will be on Sunday at noon ET inside of Sewell-Thomas Stadium.