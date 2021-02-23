The No. 16 Tennessee baseball team won its home opener of the 2021 season on Tuesday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a dominating 21-1 win. The Vols now sport a 4-0 record, while the Golden Lions drop their season opener.
“I think we’re good,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “It takes a lot for me to tell a group that they can swing it. We can do that, I just don’t know how good we are relatively speaking. When we went down to Georgia, and it wasn’t "University of", and it wasn’t the ACC school, it was Georgia Southern, and I’m not so sure that they couldn’t fit in with our conference this year with what they got. It’s all through college baseball, all of the talent. I would say, relatively, how good are we, at least with what’s out there.”
The Vols were led by a trio of hitters who all drove in at least three runs. Max Ferguson led the group going 2-4 with a homer and four RBIs in the DH spot. Jordan Beck went 2-3 with a double and a triple while he knocked in three runs. Christian Scott also finished 2-3 with three RBIs, while also accounting for two runs.
“I’ve been working on lots of stuff, actually,” Beck said. “I’ve been working in the cage with Coach E a ton. Taking out my leg kick was a huge deal for me and honestly, not being a freshman helps a ton. I’m just not as nervous.”
Tennessee saw seven players making their season debut, including Kyle Booker, Jason Rackers, Connor Housley, Ethan Payne, Cortland Lawson, Zander Sechrist and Brock Lucas.
Booker made his debut starting in center field. The freshman recorded just one hit, but drove in three runs, and played solid defense. Payne also recorded a hit in his debut.
Starting for the Vols was Rackers. The redshirt junior went 2.0 innings and gave up two hits and one earned run while striking out two and walking none.
“I felt like I attacked the zone pretty well today,” Rackers said. “I threw a lot of strikes but didn’t do so well at times. I missed some spots. I probably could have had some better composure there in the second inning, but I am really happy with the way that I bounced back from that lead-off home run to get those next three outs.”
Will Heflin came in relief of Rackers and pitched in dominating fashion. The lefty threw 3.1 innings and struck out eight and only let two runners on through his appearance. The rest of the Vols staff continued the trend as Will Mabrey, Housley, Sechrist and Kirby Connell combined for 3.2 innings, six strikeouts, one hit and no walks.
Rackers opposite, Joel Barker, gave up three runs (two earned), two hits, walked two and struck out one through three innings. First basemen, Humberto Maldonado, launched a home run in the second inning, which stood as the only run for the Golden Lions.
Tennessee and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will finish its midweek series tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.