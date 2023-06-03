Down to their last strike in a sold-out Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Zane Denton hit a three-run go-ahead bomb to put Tennessee baseball ahead of Clemson. The Vols needed just three outs to end the game.
They did not get three outs, and the game wouldn't end for five more innings after Clemson tied it up. Finally, in the 14th, Hunter Ensley hit a double to score Maui Ahuna.
This time, Tennessee (40-19) got three outs and secured a 6-5 victory over Clemson (44-18) in extras.
Tennessee is in the driver's seat of the Clemson Regional with the win, facing the winner of Charlotte and Clemson on Sunday evening.
Chase Dollander got the nod for Tennessee on Saturday. On the other side, Clemson ace Caden Grice – while batting cleanup as well for the Tigers – held Tennessee to six hits.
Dollander worked around a single and a walk in the first inning to keep the Tigers scoreless. The Vols’ first hit didn’t come until the second behind a single from Blake Burke. Burke had three hits on Saturday.
Nothing was working offensively on either side until Christian Moore got the scoring started. The second baseman pulled a solo shot out of left field.
Clemson freshman Cam Cannarella hit a three-run bomb to put Clemson in the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Dollander gave up a single off the left field wall after the homer, ending his day. Dollander pitched 4.1 innings while giving up seven hits and four runs. Chase Burns was tasked with coming on in relief.
Burns’ first pitch was taken to left field for an RBI double. He got back-to-back ground balls to escape the inning, but Clemson took a 4-1 lead.
Denton added another run for the Vols in the seventh on a solo shot that snuck over the wall. It wouldn't be his only homer of the night.
Moore and Burke both got hits in the top of the ninth, setting up runners on the corners.
Clemson pulled Grice off the mound with one out to go in the game. Lefty Ryan Ammons got Denton down 0-2 before leaving a fastball middle-middle. Denton watched the ball fly out of left.
The fun wouldn't last long.
Clemson tied the game back up in the bottom of the ninth on a Cannarella double. The Tigers put up a zero in the top of the 10th.
Tony Vitello left Burns in for the bottom of the tenth, and with some big misses he loaded the bases. After a strikeout and a bang-bang double play, the Vols escaped the jam to live on for the 11th inning.
Burns closed out most of the the game for the Vols, going 6.1 innings before giving up the walk off. Burns eating several innings saves arms for Tennessee that will help in the long run.
Seth Halvorsen came out of the pen with two on and two outs in the 11th. He struck out Grice to head to the 12th inning. Both sides went down quietly in the 12th and 13th.
Finally, in the 14th, Tennessee got the offense working to score one. One is all it took to end the late-night affair, which tied the program record for the longest game.
