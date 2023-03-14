No. 2 Tennessee took care of business on Tuesday, defeating Lipscomb 10-0 in the Vols’ final game before SEC play.
It was pitching by committee for the Vols (15-3) on Tuesday as they used seven pitchers to shut out Lipscomb (5-11). Zander Sechrist got the start for Tennessee, giving three hits and getting three strikeouts in two innings of work.
“The fact that we played a good game, got bunch of guys involved, didn’t make very many mistakes, just kind of focusing on tonight is what makes it a good feeling,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said.
Zach Joyce came on after Sechrist, giving up a couple of hits in 1.1 innings pitched. Aaron Combs gave up one hit in 1.2 innings of work. Jacob Bimbi, Jake Fitzgibbons, AJ Russell and Hollis Fanning combined for four innings of hitless baseball.
Combs got credited with the win on Tuesday.
Tennessee couldn’t get anything going in the first offensively but the Vols got rolling in the second. Hunter Ensley hit his first career home run into the left field porch, scoring two.
Kavares Tears continued his hot streak, hitting a double in the second that was 108 MPH off the bat.
“KT is a stud,” Dylan Dreiling said of his fellow outfielder. “I love watching him succeed just because he works so hard. He’s always here, always working, getting better. It’s really cool to see him do what he’s been doing.”
Maui Ahuna hit a three-run shot to opposite field to give the Vols a 5-0 lead going into the third. Ahuna picked up his fourth RBI of the day in the fourth inning when he hit in Cal Stark to put Tennessee up 6-0.
“He’s doing what he’s capable of doing,” Vitello said. “Settling in, and just playing all. Not going to hit a home run every game or make a sports center play every game on defense, but he’s capable of doing really good things.”
Freshman Dreiling hit his third home run of the season in the fifth, tacking two more runs onto the lead. The bomb came after an 11-pitch at-bat from the freshman outfielder.
“I was seeing it well,” Dreiling said. “Just trying to fight off some pitches early in the count, get a pitch I could drive. I fouled off a bunch of pitched, got that one in, and crushed it.
Dreiling has caught a lot of eyes during his short time at Tennessee. The Hays, Kansas native was worried he would be removed from the lineup if he made a mistake.
After a conversation with Vitello, he has hit his stride.
“V talked to me about and told me ‘just do what you do,’” Drieling said. “I kind of went from there.”
Jared Dickey and Griffin Merritt doubled in the sixth inning to drive in two more runs and cap off a fairly quiet night for the Vols.
The win caps off a 15-game homestand and 18-game nonconference slate for the Vols. Tennessee has had run rules, a suspended coach, close wins, close losses, you name it and the Vols endured it during the early part of the year.
Now, as Tennessee travels to Missouri this weekend, the SEC slate is beginning.
“The story’s being written, and I think if there’s one thing that stands out about other teams,” Vitello said. “We’ve stared one run games in the face. Probably hadn’t gone in our favor as often as we would like it to. The way you get good at playing really close games is playing really close games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.