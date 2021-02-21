Tennessee was held scoreless in eight straight innings of Sunday’s series finale between the Vols and Georgia Southern, but a pair of long balls, including a go-ahead grand slam from Liam Spence, propelled Tennessee to a 7-3 extra innings win.
Tennessee struck first, using an error, walk and infield hit to load the bases with nobody out in the second. Georgia Southern starter Braden Hays got the first out of the inning, striking out catcher Jackson Greer, but would walk Trey Lipscomb giving the Vols a 1-0 lead.
Tennessee had a chance to open up its lead and push Hays out of the game in the second, but Hays would strikeout Logan Steenstra, then pick off Drew Gilbert to end the inning.
Simple mistakes would also be costly for Tennessee in the bottom half of the second. Vols’ starter Elijah Pleasants would retire the first two batters of the inning before Jason Swan reached base on a Streenstra era.
Swan would quickly steal second and a single to left field from Matt Anderson evened the game at one.
It wouldn’t take Tennessee long to claim the lead back with Liam Spence reaching first on a hit by pitch before Jordan Beck hit his second long ball of the weekend, this one coming with two outs.
Hays would finish the inning but that would be it for the junior left hander.
Tennessee’s offense struggled mightily against Georgia Southern’s bullpen, recording just three more hits in the first nine innings.
Freshman Ben Johnson would give the Eagles four scoreless innings, striking out four in the process while LHP Nick Jones would throw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.
Georgia Southern would strike again in the fourth inning, hitting Pleasants hard. McWhorter opened the inning with a hard hit double to center field and the next batter, Noah Ledford, took him deep to right field for a game tying home run.
“The pitching on both sides was great,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “They kept going arm after arm which is good for our hitters to see that this early in the year. Our guys were equal to the challenge.”
Credit Pleasants for his response, the junior from Clarksville retired the next three batters and gave turned in a scoreless fifth inning.
In his first weekend start of his career, Pleasants pitched five innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two earned runs while striking out one.
“It all started with Elijah (Pleasants),” Vitello said. “He gave us a great start. We didn’t play great defense behind him and it didn’t bother him at all. I’m not too sure that would have been the case his freshman year, but he just looked like an incredibly mature pitcher and gave us a chance to win.”
Jackson Leath replaced Pleasants and was fantastic for the Vols in five innings of relief. The senior from Texas totaled 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Despite the strong showing, Leath’s day wasn’t without its drama. In the ninth inning, Leath surrendered a one-out walk to Swan putting the winning run aboard. The speedy Swan quickly made Tennessee pay, stealing second before an errant throw from Greer allowed him to reach third.
Leath intentionally walked Anderson to bring an inning ending double play on the table. Leath and the Vols’ got exactly what they were looking for with pinch hitter Mitchell Golding grounding into an inning ending double play.
Neither team threatened too hard to break the tie in the first two innings of extras, but Tennessee quickly threatened in the top half of the 12th with Greer singling and Jorel Ortega doubling down the left field line to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Evan Russell would earn a walk to load the bases before Georgia Southern went to the bullpen, bringing in Tyler Jones.
Jones got Max Ferguson to pop out for out number one, but Spence quickly dashed any hope the Eagles had of escaping the inning, taking Jones deep to center for a go-ahead grand slam.
“It took my breath away and a few other guys mentioned they almost passed out in the dugout they got so excited,” Vitello said. “The guy’s a winner. You’d think his roommate max Ferguson gets it done, but when he doesn’t his buddy picks him up. You could see the focus there in that situation.”
Sean Hunley allowed the first two runners to reach in the bottom half of the 12th before retiring the next three batters to seal the win and series sweep for Tennessee.
Tennessee will return home this week to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday and Wednesday.