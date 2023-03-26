After returning home from a disastrous trip to Missouri, the Vols had a meeting. They discussed Ole Miss’ season last year. The Rebels did not have a good start to the year, similar to Tennessee.
The Rebels, however, were playing their best baseball in May and June, the goal for this Tennessee team.
“I think it’s just a different mentality,” Jared Dickey said. “Just going from there and saying we’re never out of the fight.”
The early part of the season has been no cakewalk for Tennessee (19-6, 3-3 SEC). Following the sweep from No. 22 Missouri, the Vols bounced back with a sweep of their own over No. 21 Texas A&M.
The bounce-back sweep is just what Tennessee needed for its confidence.
“Everybody is just being more relaxed,” freshman Hunter Ensley said. “More at-bats, a little better weather, playing better defense, and the pitchers threw it better. If we keep doing that we’ll win more games.”
Tennessee’s nightmare of a weekend at Missouri did several things for the Vols. For one, it helped the Vols come together as a team.
Tennessee, a team that lost all of its defensive starters from a season ago, brought in several transfers and freshmen who give the Vols a lot of production.
Freshman Hunter Ensley put together a 2-for-2 day with a walk on Sunday en route to the sweep.
“Going through something at Mizzou like that brings you closer as a team,” Ensley said. “Going through a little bit of adversity brings everybody together, ties this group.”
Another newcomer who has provided a lot of production for Tennessee is Zane Denton. The transfer from Alabama gave Tennessee two home runs and five RBIs to help complete the sweep on Sunday.
“It took us getting punched in the mouth a little bit to realize what we needed to do,” Denton said. “In turn, success helps bring us together as well.”
Tennessee’s weekend in Missouri taught the Vols how to compete when they’re down early as well. The team from last year usually could overpower opposing teams offensively, so they didn’t spend much time battling back.
“I think last weekend helped us prepare for this weekend,” Denton said. “Because we know that every game is going to be a battle. So it’s really about competing, competing until the end and hoping you come out on top.”
The Vols gave up runs in the first inning of every game over the weekend against Texas A&M. Tennessee responded quickly on Friday and Saturday, getting at least a run across.
On Sunday, it took until the third for Tennessee to have a response. Regardless, they had a response, something they didn’t have last weekend in Columbia.
“Batten down the hatches, compete, grit, whatever phrases you want to throw out there, but you’re going to need it and you’re going to need it for all nine innings,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Today looked like you might need it for extra, and that’s typically how Sundays go, really, when you end a series.”
Tennessee has been on both ends of the spectrum through the first two weeks of SEC play. The road, or “gauntlet” doesn’t get any easier for the Vols.
Tennessee travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 1 LSU on a Thursday-Saturday series this weekend. After that, three more top-five SEC opponents.
“I was going to say a little bit of reflection too. If you come home from a bad road trip and it’s time to get to work,” Vitello said. “Show that you have some grit to you and to get better in some areas and we did do that so that’s what stuck out to me with what we have this weekend.”
