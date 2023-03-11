No. 3 Tennessee escaped the second game of a Saturday doubleheader with Morehead State 6-3.
The Eagles (9-7) and OVC Preseason Pitcher of the Year John Bakke kept Tennessee (14-3) contained for much of the game. On the other side, Tennessee starter Drew Beam had a good outing before getting chased in the sixth.
Beam finished the day with six hits, three runs and nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. He made it through four innings scoreless before giving up a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Kirby Connell relieved the righty, getting one batter out to stop the bleeding and escape the sixth inning. He got two outs for the Vols before Seth Halverson came on in relief.
Halverson was solid in 2.2 innings of work, giving up no hits on 31 pitches.
Tennessee’s offense was relatively quiet for much of the game, but Griffin Merritt gave the Vols a spark. He got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run 404-foot bomb off of the batter’s eye.
Maui Ahuna, on his birthday, hit a line drive wall-scraper to right center field. The two-run shot extended the Vols' lead to 4-1.
Meritt continued his dominant day in the bottom of the sixth. After the Eagle put a two-spot up in the top half of the inning, Merritt cranked a two-run bomb to add some insurance for the Vols. The opposite-field homerun was his third of the weekend.
Another baserunning blunder in the eighth cost Tennessee chance to add more insurance runs, but the Vols still clinched the sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.