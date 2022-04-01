No. 1 Tennessee continued to prove itself to the SEC and the rest of the nation Friday night, defeating No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2.
The Vols came out of the gate quick but were brought to a halt as Jordan Beck’s first inning home run was called back due to a mistake with Tennessee’s bat. Beck’s bat was missing a sticker that indicates it has been checked by officials before the game because it came off warming up before the game.
Head coach Tony Vitello saw it as a moment that could either make or break his team for the night.
“That can bother you,” Vitello said. “It can completely ruin you if you let it. There’s a ton of pitches in a game so, you can let them take you down one road or another and these guys have been consistently good about choosing the right path.”
Beck shook off the missed opportunity to go yard and hit an RBI double later in the fifth inning.
“It’s really a big moment to respond,” Beck said. “That was a big homer in the first inning, it kind of sets the tone and to get it taken away takes momentum. I think it showed what we can do and that we can be resilient.”
Luc Lipcius made up for in the second inning, however, as the first baseman went yard down the right field line to give Tennessee an early 2-0 lead. Vanderbilt answered with a run of its own in the second.
Tennessee gave itself some insurance in the fifth, capitalizing on some crucial mistakes by Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt lost two flyballs in the stadium lights, leading penultimately to three runs from the Vols.
“Last night when we practiced – I’ll give myself some credit – I hit some fungos high enough to go above the lights, even though I’m not very strong,” Vitello said. “If it gets above those things our guys were having trouble seeing them, so I can’t speak for their guys but I assume those things were lifted high enough in the air to get above the lights. While we caught a couple of breaks, I think our guys had in some part something to do with that.”
Tennessee got another run across the plate after a wild pitch from the Commodores.
On the mound, Tennessee looked to freshman Chase Burns and he came up big once again, recording seven strikeouts in five innings. Playing in front a big SEC crowd once again, Burns didn’t let the pressure get to him.
“I thought he kind of looked the same,” Vitello said. “Colder weather, really impressive lineup, I’m sure as much motivation as there’s ever going to be to go get them. A couple of times they hit him, and he kept his composure and was able to get out of the inning.”
Tennessee notched its longest win streak in program history Friday with 17 wins, surpassing the previous record set in 1994, and now it will look to make it 18 wins tomorrow and clinch the series against Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. EST.