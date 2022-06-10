A week ago, Tennessee mounted two comebacks to win back-to-back games against Campbell and Georgia Tech in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols couldn’t complete the comeback Friday night against Notre Dame, losing game one of the Super Regional series 8-6.
“They played well and we didn’t. That’s part of the deal,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I think we were fortunate enough to score as many as we did the way that it was. They played a really good baseball game. We weren’t as good as we’re capable of.”
Before Friday, Tennessee hadn’t trailed by more than five runs all season. Notre Dame led by seven runs in the fourth inning.
The Fighting Irish came into the game scorching hot, starting off the game with a two-run home run in the first, followed by a solo homer in the second, followed by a two-run home run in the third and a three-run homer in the fourth. The Vols had no answer defensively for Notre Dame early.
Starting pitcher Blade Tidwell came out after three innings and five runs allowed, then Will Mabrey gave up three runs in less than an inning.
“(Tidwell) was throwing the ball pretty well, but then there were blips on the radar screen,” Vitello said. “You can get away with that sometimes, but they didn’t miss when those blips showed up. I think a lot of them occurred with two strikes.”
Ben Joyce came on in the fourth and proceeded to throw three scoreless innings, giving the Vols some room to try and mount a comeback.
Tennessee looked like it might begin to rally in the fourth after a lead off homer from Trey Lipscomb cut into the deficit, but that was all Tennessee managed to get despite getting several runners on base.
In the fifth inning, Drew Gilbert was ejected after arguing with a low pitch that was called a strike. Pitching coach Frank Anderson exited the dugout and was also ejected. Per NCAA rules, Gilbert will also be suspended for Saturday’s contest and Anderson is suspended for three games because he was already suspended once this season against Alabama.
“You certainly don’t want anything to get inflamed more than it already was, although clearly that was the case,” Vitello said. “He reacted to the pitch and he was thrown out. Frank wanted to make sure Drew didn’t do anything to further worsen things or get a suspension.”
Once again in the sixth the Vols opened up the inning with a lead off home run, this time off the bat of Jorel Ortega, but that was all Tennessee managed.
In the seventh, the Vols managed to get a pair of runners on after Jordan Beck singled and Jared Dickey was walked. Lipscomb capitalized on the Vols baserunners, hitting a screamer through the right side of the field that resulted in a pair of runs.
“You just never feel like we’re out of the game with our offense,” Joyce said. “We just try to stay in the game as much as we can and try to keep the vibes up. We always feel like we’re in the game with this offense we have.”
Tennessee couldn’t continue its momentum into the eighth, putting up a scoreless inning after two strikeouts and a groundout.
In the top of the ninth, Camden Sewell allowed a pair of runners on base, but got a strikeout to close out the inning and prevent any damage.
Tennessee showed some life in the bottom of the ninth after a Jordan Beck solo homer, but that was all Tennessee managed to get as Lipscomb grounded out to end the Vols’ comeback hopes.
The Vols now have a quick turnaround – they’ll play the Fighting Irish at 2 p.m. Saturday in a must-win game.
“I think it showed today that we have a bunch of guys in the lineup that can really do anything,” Lipscomb said. “Tomorrow we just have to go out there and do our thing.”