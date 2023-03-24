SEC play started off disastrous for No. 11 Tennessee, suffering a sweep at Missouri. The Vols (17-6, 1-3 SEC) bounced back on Friday with a 10-4 win over No. 12 Texas A&M (15-7, 1-3).
Chase Dollander got the nod for Tennessee. Despite a rough first inning, he finished with eight strikeouts, giving up three runs and three hits in 6.2 innings.
Seth Halvorsen closed the door in the final 2.1 innings, giving up no hits, one walk and one unearned run.
In a 27-pitch first inning, Dollander had two walks, two pitch clock violations, a balk and he gave up two runs. He bounced back with two strikeouts to escape the first.
Dollander retired 13 of the 14 batters he faced following the first inning.
The Vols’ bats got going in the bottom of the first. Maui Ahuna led off with a triple, and Christian Moore hit him in on an RBI groundout the next at-bat. Jared Dickey and Hunter Ensley both tacked on RBIs and Kavares Tears added a two-RBI double.
Tears, a redshirt freshman, has been on a tear for the Vols. The exit velocity on his double was 112 MPH, and his average sits at .440 after his 2-for-2 night with 3 RBIs.
Texas A&M led off the top of the second with a triple after Tears failed to come up with the diving play. The runner would score for the Aggies' third run of the night.
The offense kept the momentum rolling in the second inning after Ahuna led off with a double. Ahuna scored on a Moore RBI single. Moore would get home on a single by Denton through the shift.
After a quiet couple of innings from both sides, Tennessee tacked on two more insurance runs in the fifth. Denton made it home on a past ball, and Dickey scored thanks to a Tears sacrifice fly.
A slumping Blake Burke made his presence felt on Friday, hitting a 444-foot no-doubt home run in the bottom of the seventh to extend Tennessee’s lead and cap off the Vols’ first SEC win.
The Aggies tacked on another unearned run in the eighth after a Burke error, but it was too little too late.
