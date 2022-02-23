Tennessee baseball improved to 4-0 Wednesday night, defeating UNC Asheville in a dominant 16-1 win.
The Vols gave Zander Sechrist his first career start Wednesday night and the left-handed sophomore made the most of his time on the mound, recording seven strikeouts with 10 batters faced. After walking a batter early, he didn’t allow anyone on base for his remaining time on the mound.
“He’s always composed, but I felt like he was letting the ball go with some conviction,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “He wasn’t trying to be too cute, for brevities sake is the best way I can say it. He showed he’s a potential starter or a whole lot of other available roles, because right now everything’s up in the air for us.”
The Vols’ offense got started early as Jordan Beck hit a solo shot to left field to give Tennessee an early 1-0 lead. From there, the Vols didn’t look back.
Tennessee added another four runs in the second, first on a Luc Lipcius stolen base and misthrow that allowed him to get home followed by a Logan Chambers sac fly that advanced Jorel Ortega home. Christian Moore got the second home run of the day with a two-run ball to left center.
Trey Lipscomb and Lipcius had a pair of solo home runs in the third to make it a 7-0 lead for the Vols, putting the game even more out of reach.
The Vols put the game entirely out of reach in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to make it an 11-0 lead.
Tennessee utilized six pitchers on the day, Sechrist for the first three innings, Wyatt Evans, Ben Joyce, Gavin Brasosky, Jake Fitzgibbons, Grant Cherry and Mark McLaughlin in order. Tennessee had 18 strikeouts on the game and was a ninth-inning home run away from a shutout.
Wednesday was an opportunity for Vitello to reach deep into his bullpen and get a lot of different pitchers some experience.
“They like being out there and competing,” Vitello said. “You get a better version of them than you do in practice.”
Along with Sechrist, Joyce turned some head on Wednesday. The junior right-handed pitcher hit 100+ mph several times on fastballs in his sole inning and his top speed on the day was 103 mph.
Joyce didn’t make his debut at Rocky Top until last weekend, taking a season off after junior college to rehab after Tommy John surgery.
“It’s been awesome,” Joyce said. “You can throw as many pins as you want but it’s not the same as being in actual game. Getting out there and getting that in game experience was really important.”
Not only did Joyce impress the crowd with his fastballs, he also tossed a 90-mph changeup.
“That’s been a big thing I’ve been working on with coach (Frank) Anderson,” Joyce said. “It was kind of a pitch we tried to develop coming back from the Tommy Johns rehab. I think I take more pride in the changeup at the end there.”