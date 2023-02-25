In its second game without Tony Vitello at the helm, No. 3 Tennessee (5-2) took down Dayton (0-5) 4-1 in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday.
The Vols started Chase Burns on the bump against the Flyers. The sophomore righty had a dominant outing, finishing with a career-high 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. He only gave up one run on two hits.
The Vols threw the first punch against Dayton, scoring a run on a Griffin Merritt RBI double. The Vols tacked on two more in the second thanks to an RBI double from Austen Jaslove and a sac-fly by Christian Moore.
Burns rolled through the first two innings before things got dicey in the third.
The Flyers had their first, and only run of the night in the third. After striking out the leadoff batter, Burns issued back-to-back walks. A couple of stolen bases and a wild pitch later, Omar Daniels scored to put Dayton on the board.
Burns bounced back after the third and continued his career night.
Tennessee got another insurance run in the fourth. Jared Dickey hit a rope into left field that was mishandled, allowing him to advance to second. Moore hit him not long after to put Tennessee up 4-1.
The Vols squandered an ample opportunity in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs and stranding all three. The bottom half of the lineup failed to produce any runs.
The Vols stranded 10 baserunners on Saturday, but it did not matter as Seth Halvorsen closed it out on the mound.
Halvorsen picked up his first career save on Saturday, retiring eight straight in 2.2 innings of work.
