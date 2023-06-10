Game one of the Super Regional matchup between Tennessee baseball and Southern Mississippi was cut short in the fifth inning due to inclement weather in Hattiesburg on Saturday.
After a pair of delays, the game was ultimately postponed.
Tennessee had a less than ideal start. Despite showing dominance all postseason, Andrew Lindsey struggled early after getting himself into a first-inning jam. With two outs and runners on the corner, Tate Parker blasted a ball to center field past the diving Hunter Ensley for a two-run triple.
As for the bats, things were silent as the Vols' first 10 batters were retired. Meanwhile, Lindsey allowed solo-homers in the third and fourth innings to increase the deficit to 4-0.
Tennessee finally got some runners on base in the fourth inning with a Hunter Ensley single and a Griffin Merritt hit by pitch, but the game was delayed due to to lightning in the area in the middle of Christian Moore's at-bat. The delay lasted 90 minutes before Moore resumed his at-bat and struck out.
The game played on for just 13 minutes before another weather delay struck. The delay went on for three and a half hours before the game was officially called.
The rest of the game will be played out at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday with game two beginning at 3 p.m. ET. If game one runs long, game two will begin 55 minutes after game one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.