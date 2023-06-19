OMAHA, Neb. – Chase Burns came out of the bullpen with a runner on first in the fourth inning of Tennessee baseball’s elimination game at the College World Series.
The start to the game for the Vols (44-21) was not ideal. Chase Dollander struggled and gave up four runs. With the season on the line, it was up to Burns to silence a threatening Stanford lineup.
He did. Stanford didn’t score another run the rest of the way.
“I don't know if they have a pitcher in their conference that's kind of like me,” Burns said. “They were putting good swings on my fastball -- and slider, too. So I used all my pitches today to get ahead in the count and did the job.”
Burns faced 20 batters on Monday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field. He got 18 of those batters out, including the final 10.
In yet another relief appearance, the righty pulled through in a big spot. His teammates were not suprised to see his dominance on the mound.
“He got comfortable in his skin, he got confidence,” infielder Christian Moore said. “In college man, all you need is confidence. You got confidence, you can go out there and do a lot of things. You guys are seeing what we already knew he had. For him, he just keeps his head straight and he’ll be just fine.”
Both Moore and Burns came into Tennessee together. Moore didn’t get a chance to face Burns in his current mode during the fall nor did he want to.
Moore told Burns since day one that he would go first overall in the MLB draft. His outing on Monday solidifies what Moore thinks.
“I stand by that until the day I die,” Moore said. “That kid is electric. He calls his own game which people don’t know. He’s beyond the level of college baseball in my eyes.”
The outing was the fifth time in 10 relief appearances that Burns has tallied at least five strikeouts. He picked up nine against the Cardinal.
His nine strikeouts tie Todd Helton as the most by a Tennessee pitcher in Omaha. Helton’s nine came in 1995 against Clemson.
“He’s just unreal,” catcher Cal Stark said. “Super fun to catch. He had all his stuff working in any count. I think the big thing is me and him were on the same page pretty much the whole day. He didn’t shake me off too, too much which is something unusual to see. He was electric today.”
The move to the bullpen for Burns was abnormal, but has paid off for the Vols in the long run. In the NCAA Tournament, Burns has thrown 16 innings and struck out 22. He has only allowed eight hits and five walks.
His outing on Monday included six innings, no walks and only two hits.
“It's extremely special to have a guy like this in our program,” Jared Dickey said. “He does great things for us. He showed you today that if you put your mind to something you can do whatever you want to do. So credit to him for a great outing.”
Whether starting, closing a game at Clemson that goes into extras, pumping 102 mph at Southern Mississippi or keeping the Vols alive in Omaha, it seems that Burns has accepted his new role for the 2023.
“Coming out of the bullpen, you've got one thing in mind, it's just do your job," Burns said. "No fight is too big for us… There's a lot that goes into it. I love energy. So coming in this game I had a lot of energy. Balling it up, I knew how to go a little bit longer today. It's a different role. But happy to be in it.”
