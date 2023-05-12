Kentucky’s small ball could not overcome the big bats of Tennessee baseball as the Vols coasted to a 10-6 victory.
No. 23 Tennessee (34-16, 13-12 SEC) used five home runs to get a Friday night win over No. 17 Kentucky (34-14, 14-11) in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"They're having fun, they're playing together and we've certainly improved in a lot of different areas," head coach Tony Vitello said.
Christian Moore got the scoring going in the bottom of the second for the Vols, launching a solo shot into left field.
Kentucky’s small ball would come into play in the third inning. After James McCoy hit a lead-off double, he got bunted over to third. Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey had the chance to get McCoy out after fielding a comebacker, but the righty threw it into left field.
"You just have to move on, you can't let things like that roll over into the next pitch," Lindsey said of his error. "I think it was Tiger Woods that had a five second rule, where you can think about it for five seconds and then you have to move on. Just got to move on and execute the next pitch."
McCoy scored on the error, but Lindsey would bounce back and escape the inning. The game would not stay tied long.
The Vols exploded in the third inning behind a two-run home run from Hunter Ensley, a solo shot from Jared Dickey and a three-run shot from Griffin Merritt. Cal Stark joined hit parade, adding in an RBI double.
Before facing Tennessee, Kentucky starter Travis Smith had only given up two home runs in 37.1 innings pitched. He gave up three on Friday.
"That was the game, we didn't have anything strategy wise or anything that stood out," Vitello said. "...Our guys, for whatever reason, were really dialed in against what (Smith) was doing and made it challenging on him even when we didn't produce."
After the three bombs, Tennessee rolled into the fourth up 8-1.
Kentucky tacked on another run in the fifth on a solo shot. Merritt would respond with his second home run of the night, a two-run shot.
The Wildcats tacked on another run with an RBI double, which ended Lindsey's night. The starter went 6.2 innings, giving up six hits and three runs.
"Each outing has been get a little higher in the pitch count, get a little more comfortable, get a little better at handling the running game and things like that," Vitello said. "It just seems he's settling in to what he's doing."
Aaron Combs and AJ Russell combined for 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Zander Sechrist came out of the bullpen in the ninth, giving up a hit and hitting a batter. Sechrist got an out on a sacrifice fly before getting pulled.
Kirby Connell came on and gave up a two-run shot in one pitch before getting pulled for Hollis Fanning. Fanning stopped the bleeding and secured the win for Tennessee, holding Kentucky to three runs in the ninth.
The Vols face off with Kentucky in game two of the series at noon on Saturday.
