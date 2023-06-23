Tennessee baseball was active in the portal last year, picking several key pieces. With the movement that surrounds college baseball, it's safe to assume the Vols will be just as active in 2023.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello picked up transfers Maui Ahuna, Zane Denton, Andrew Lindsey and Griffin Merritt last time around. In 2021, Chase Dollander came to Knoxville via the transfer portal.
Without those transfers, it is unlikely Tennessee would have earned a trip to the College World Series this season. So, who will be joining the Vols next?
The portal remains open until July 13, but graduates and those who are going through a coaching change can enter at any time.
Here is a look at who is coming in, and who is leaving Tennessee baseball in the transfer portal.
Who's coming in?
As of June 23, Tennessee has not picked up any transfers.
Who's leaving?
Updated as of June 23.
Pitcher Jake Fitzgibbons
Fitzgibbons, in his third season at Tennessee, played a larger role than in his first two out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings of work this season.
The lefty threw 27.2 career innings at Tennessee, but lack of consistency kept him from taking on a larger role out of the bullpen. Fitzgibbons is from Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Pitcher Jacob Bimbi
Bimbi, a southpaw, posted a 5.27 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season. He was only in Knoxville for one season after transferring from Wabash Valley College.
Bimbi committed to Western Kentucky. Bimbi struggled to take on a big role, and never appeared in an SEC game.
Outfielder Alex Stanwich
Stanwich was one of the bigger names coming into the Vols' 2022 class. He had a standout fall before stepping away from the team after Christmas.
He was expected to return for the 2024 season before entering the portal.
Pitcher Turner Swistak
Swistak did not see the field in 2023, and has committed to Louisiana Tech out of the transfer portal. He joined Tennessee after two years at Pearl River Community College.
Swistak suffered an early season injury and redshirted his lone season at Tennessee.
Pitcher Shawn Scott
Scott, a lefty, pitched just 2.2 innings in 2021 while posting a 6.75 ERA. He didn't see the field for Tennessee in the last two seasons and underwent Tommy John Surgery.
