Tennessee baseball is coming off a historic 50-18 season that consisted of an SEC East title and a run to the College World Series.
This season, the Vols are looking to have similar success in a season where they will see the reigning College World Series champions, runner ups and slew of other challenging opponents.
Of Tennessee’s 56 regular-season games, 37 will be played at home, 15 on the road and four at neutral sites.
The Vols will start off their season with a home series against Georgia Southern Feb. 18-20 and stay at home through the end of February.
Tennessee will take on a few in-state opponents to start the season, including Tennessee Tech on Feb. 22 and ETSU on March 1.
The Vols will leave Lindsey Nelson for the first time on March 4 as they head to Houston, Texas, for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. Tennessee will see Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in its three days in Texas.
This will be the Vols’ first matchup against the Longhorns since the teams’ meeting in the College World Series in June, when Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4.
The matchup against Texas will also be the Vols first big test, as the Longhorns head into the season ranked No. 1.
Upon returning home from Texas, the Vols will see home series against James Madison and Rhode Island before commencing SEC play with a home series against South Carolina on March 18-20.
Tennessee’s first true road test will come March 25-27, when the Vols travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for a series against Ole Miss.
The Vols stay on the road the following weekend, as they head to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on in-state rival Vanderbilt.
The two weekends will serve as an early SEC test, as the Rebels are ranked No. 5 to start the season and Vanderbilt is ranked No. 3.
Following the road trip, Tennessee will return home for a two-week homestand where it will host Lipscomb, a series with Missouri and a series with Alabama.
In between the Missouri and Alabama series on April 12, Tennessee and Tennessee Tech will play a neutral-site game at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee, about 20 minutes away from Knoxville.
The Vols will get a five-day break after Alabama and then will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators. Florida comes into the season with a No. 9 ranking after a 38-22 season last year.
Tennessee will close out April and enter May at home with a series against Auburn and travel to Kentucky the following weekend for a series against the Wildcats.
The Vols will close out the regular season with two tough series, first against Georgia at home. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 16 in preseason polls.
Tennessee’s final series of the regular season will be against the reigning champion Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi, from May 19-21.
The Bulldogs sit at No. 4 in preseason rankings, and the matchup will be the first time the two teams have met since last season’s SEC Tournament, a game the Vols took 12-2.