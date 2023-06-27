Tennessee baseball pitcher Chase Burns intends to enter the transfer portal, first reported by Ben McKee of 247Sports. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello also confirmed the report to John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara on Sports Talk 99.1.
“Pretty straightforward. We’ve known that he would be gone for a while but the good case to be careful about what you read on Twitter,” Vitello said on the radio. “Cause like I said that one has been pretty straightforward.”
The news comes just days after the Vols lost in the College World Series.
Burns struggled in the beginning of the season, before being moved to the bullpen in a reduced role. He finished 2023 with a 4.25 ERA while throwing 72 innings. He struck out 114 and walked 22.
As a freshman, and a consistent starter for the 2022 Vols, Burns shined. He posted a 2.91 ERA while going 8-2. He struck out 103 and walked 25.
The 2023 postseason saw Burns flash electric stuff out of the bullpen. In the NCAA Tournament, Burns threw 16 innings and struck out 22. He has only allowed eight hits and five walks. His most recent, and last outing, came on the biggest stage to keep Tennessee’s season alive.
Burns pitched against Stanford in an elimination game. He faced 20 batters on against the Cardinal on June 19 at Charles Schwab Field. He got 18 of those batters out, including the final 10. The outing was the fifth time in 10 relief appearances that Burns has tallied at least five strikeouts. He picked up nine against the Cardinal.
His nine strikeouts tied Todd Helton as the most by a Tennessee pitcher in Omaha. Helton’s nine came in 1995 against Clemson.
Burns’ appearances out of the bullpen have been filled with energy and triple-digit fastballs.
Following his performance against Stanford, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello spoke highly of Burns.
"To be honest with you, I file under the category of he's one of the best pitchers on the planet, amateur status, and he's just getting us outs because, again, we've got a starter," h Vitello said. "And it will be interesting, if we can keep playing ball, it will be interesting when his next lump of innings comes."
Following the loss to LSU that eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series, Burns told The Daily Beacon how he wants the season to be remembered.
"Just our path through adversity, you know last year’s team was a huge team in ways of talent and stuff like that,” Burns said. “We probably don’t have the biggest names but we faced a lot of adversity and we were able to push through it."
The loss of Burns is massive for the Vols. With ace Chase Dollander going to the draft, starter Andrew Lindsey likely leaving for the pros as well and long reliever Seth Halvorsen on the way out, the Vols have several starter spots open.
Drew Beam will be returning to Tennessee next year, and the Vols like the prospects of AJ Russell starting as well. As for the third, and even the midweek spots, it is unknown who will fill those roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.