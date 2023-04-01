No. 10 Tennessee managed to avoid its second sweep of SEC play with a 14-7 win over LSU in the final game of the series Saturday afternoon.
After a stagnant offense on Thursday and Friday, Tennessee's offense finally found its footing and recorded 17 hits on the day. Jared Dickey led the way with three hits and two RBIs.
The Vols wasted no time getting the offense going, picking up six runs in the top of the first and adding four more in the top of the second to gain an early 10-0 lead.
LSU came knocking though, crawling back and making it a four run game.
Tennessee shut the door in the late innings however, tacking on two runs on a Zane Denton home run and adding two more runs in the seventh to make it a 14-6 game.
The Vols gave up another run in the bottom the eight, but it wasn't enough to spark an LSU run and the Vols were able to salvage their weekend in Baton Rouge.
Starting on the mound for Tennessee, Drew Beam recorded four strikeouts but gave up six hits against the Tigers.
Tennessee will look to keep the momentum from Saturday's game going into another tough series against Florida next week.
