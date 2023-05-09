Tennessee baseball had to grind to an ugly 9-4 win against Austin Peay Tuesday night behind a sloppy day on the mound.
Luckily for the Vols, the offense showed up in a big way and made up for one of their worst pitching showings of the season. Tennessee powered four home runs in the win to get over the Govs.
Now Tennessee turns the page towards another SEC test against Kentucky.
Pitching woes plague Vols
Tennessee’s pitching lacked control all night on Tuesday, but the Vols posted a miserable sixth inning, giving up a single and a pair of walks before giving up three more walks that drove in three runs.
Bryce Jenkins gave up the first walks and Andrew Behnke came in and gave up the other two that led to runs. The Vols 10 walks Tuesday are a season high.
“When it started to go wrong where a couple of borderline pitches were out of the zone and it’s not going well, he just didn’t write the ship as well as he would like to,” head coach Tony Vitello said on Jenkins outing.
Tennessee preserved its best arms against the Govs, going to usual midweek starter Zander Sechrist for just an inning before working in Hollis Fanning for an inning and Jake Bimbi, Kirby Connell and Aaron Combs for less than an inning. Jenkins, Behnke, Seth Halvorsen and Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the game.
Behnke managed to shake off the two walks and pick four strikeouts.
Vols bats come to life, make up for poor defense
Tennessee got a slew of home runs Tuesday night, starting with a Christian Scott solo shot to start things out in the second inning.
“Earlier in the at bat, it wasn’t going his way,” Vitello said. “He’s really matured a lot and is able to maintain composure in that situation in others where, I think he would agree, his freshman year he probably doesn’t.”
In the third inning, Charlie Taylor broke things open with a grand slam to give Tennessee 6-1 lead. It was Taylor’s first career grand slam and his fourth home run of the season.
“That sounded like a buckshot the way he hit it,” Vitello said. “The crowd, that’s one of the louder ovations or just yells when the ball was struck and when the ball hit the batter’s eye that I’ve heard. That kind of speaks to, they kind of appreciate the way he plays and he’s kind of a fan favorite and kind of a clubhouse favorite too.”
After the Vols’ dreadful sixth inning that put the Govs back within striking distance, Griffin Merritt powered a solo home run to give Tennessee some insurance. Then Maui Ahuna picked up his seventh home run of the season to give the Vols an 8-4 lead.
Jared Dickey drilled a shot to the outfield in the eighth inning that was enough to drive Hunter Ensley home and give the Vols a 9-4 lead.
With Tennessee’s four home runs on Tuesday night, the Vols eclipsed the 100 home runs mark on the season for a second straight season. Last season, the Vols hit 158 home runs. It’s also just the third season in program history that the Vols have hit 100 or more home runs, with the other coming in 1998.
Tennessee has big test against Kentucky
The Vols will need more than they got on Tuesday when Kentucky comes to town on Friday. The Wildcats are the No. 1 RPI team in the country and are looking for another signature win just like Tennessee.
Kentucky is riding a four-game win streak where it swept No. 3 South Carolina and dropped Tennessee Tech 9-2 — a team that Tennessee lost to just a few weeks ago.
