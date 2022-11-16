Tennessee baseball released its full schedule for the 2023 season Wednesday morning. The Vols are looking to repeat their success from the 2022 season where they finished 57-9 overall and won the SEC Championship.
The Vols start things off on Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, Arizona for the MLB4 Tournament. The tournament will occur during Feb. 17-19 and Tennessee’s opponents are to be announced.
The Vols will then travel back to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for their home opener in a two-game series against Alabama A&M on the following Tuesday and Wednesday. They play their first weekend series the following weekend against Dayton.
Tennessee’s early season opponents are mostly non-Power 5, but they take on the ACC’s Boston College in March.
Tennessee opens up SEC play on the road on March 17 with a series against Missouri in Columbia. The Vols’ take on Texas A&M at home the following weekend.
Tennessee takes on LSU in Baton Rouge March 30 through April 1. The Vols currently have a six-game winning streak with 2018 being their last loss. It will be interesting to see if the Vols can keep up the streak against the Tigers in late March.
The Vols take on newfound-rival Arkansas in Fayetteville April 14-16. It will be the first time the two teams have met since the 2021 season.
Tennessee closes out its regular season with a series against South Carolina in Columbia May 18-20 before heading to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament.
The full schedule can be found here.
