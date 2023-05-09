Tennessee baseball rebounded from a series loss to Georgia with a 9-4 win over in-state foe Austin Peay.
The Vols (33-16, 12-12 SEC) had their share of struggles on the mound, getting into multiple jams early in innings. Still, they were able to work past
Zander Sechrist started on the mound, but he went just one inning in the usual pitching by committee used in midweek games. He took all three of his batters down in order, and Hollis Fanning was sharp in the relief in the second inning.
Christian Scott put the Vols on the board first with two-out solo home run in the second.
However, Jacob Bimbi came in for Fanning in the top of the third and got himself into an early jam with a double and a walk as his outing came to an early end after the runners advanced to second and third.
Kirby Connell and Aaron Combs limited the damage to just one run, paving way for Tennessee to blow the game open at the bottom of the frame.
The Vols opened with three straight singles, scoring Jared Dickey, and the bases were later loaded with two outs for Charlie Taylor.
Taylor stepped to the plate having not hit a home run since he hit two on February 22 against Alabama A&M. However, he drilled the first pitch to the batter's eye for the grand slam, giving Tennessee a 6-1 lead.
However, the pitching struggles overloaded in the top of the sixth and five walks were thrown between Bryce Jenkins and Andrew Behnke. Three of those walks turned into runs with bases loaded.
However, the Vols' pitching returned to form for the remainder of the night and the bats got hot again with homers from Griffin Merritt in the pinch-hit and Maui Ahuna leading off the eighth.
The Vols closed the game out with Jake Fitzgibbons, who delivered the final two outs to secure the win.
Tennessee will stay at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a series with No. 17 Kentucky as it looks to get back over .500 in SEC play.
