Tennessee baseball is hitting the road for the NCAA Super Regionals and heading to Hattiesburg. The NCAA Selection Committee opted to go with Southern Mississippi, over Tennessee, to host the supers.
Looking at the numbers, it seemed that the Vols (41-19) would be the easy choice to host over Southern Miss (45-18).
The Vols had the higher RPI of the two, coming in at No. 12 compared to Southern Miss’ No. 18. Their RPI has consistently been higher than that of the Golden Eagles.
The strength of schedule also favors Tennessee, who came in at No. 19 compared to Southern Miss’ No. 43. The Golden Eagles went winless against SEC teams in the regular season and 1-5 against power five opponents in the regular season.
Several factors, however, were working against Tennessee as well. For one, stadium size does not favor Knoxville.
The Vols' home stadium averaged 4,593 fans while Southern Miss held an average of 5,472 fans at the NCAA Super Regional last season. It appears the committee didn’t put much weight on that.
Longtime Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry announced that this would be his last season as well, giving the Golden Eagles a favorable storyline. The NCAA Selection Committee may favor Hattiesburg to act as a farewell tour for the head coach.
On the other hand, Tennessee has not made itself favorable in the eyes of the NCAA, making a lot of noise and breaking the “unwritten rules” of baseball. That may have played into the decision as well.
Home or away, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello thinks the Vols are prepared for the experience.
"I think we’ve grown as a program learning different things," Vitello said. "Control what you can, and don’t worry about what you can’t. I don’t know where they’ll send us, if we’re playing on our field, which I do think we’re deserving of, but I do know our fans will follow. Coach Bakich made a great comment about the game last night about how our fans travel. Cautious to not take that for granted because it has kind of become the norm, even in your average game or a fall game even. It helps these guys and it makes it more fun regardless of how the outcome turns out.”
The Hattiesburg Super Regional will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Tennessee fell to Notre Dame in game three of the Knoxville Super Regional last season, narrowly missing the chance at a trip to the Men’s College World Series.
