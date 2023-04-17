After a miserable weekend against Arkansas, Tennessee’s postseason hopes are dwindling.
Sitting at 5-10 in conference play, Tennessee reaching 14 conference wins — the common threshold for making the NCAA Tournament — is going to be a tall task. Tennessee is still in the midst of a gauntlet with No. 4 Vanderbilt on the horizon this weekend. After that, the Vols will still have to face No. 6 South Carolina and No. 13 Kentucky along with a series on the road against Georgia.
Tennessee could still make the postseason if it doesn’t win 14 games, but it would take a strong showing at the SEC Tournament.
Careless mistakes have been one of the biggest areas of concern for the Vols. Base running errors, sloppy fielding and miscommunication have plagued Tennessee in its last three series.
But Tennessee’s issues are off the field too. To get back to playing winning baseball, the Vols need a mindset shift.
“I worry about this team playing tough enough,” Vols coach Tony Vitello said. “That’s been said directly, indirectly, all that good stuff. This league will chew you up and spit you out if you’re not tough, but also the game of baseball will do the same thing, too.”
Tennessee didn’t lack toughness last year. It torched its SEC competition night in and night out, never wavering in confidence as it reached a franchise-record 57 wins.
In fairness, that team had more talent and experience than the 2023 team, but embracing a similar mindset could help the Vols walk in to opposing teams’ stadiums unafraid. Tennessee looked afraid against Arkansas, just as it did against Florida and LSU.
Tennessee has also made a point of playing loose. It played loose in dominating wins in the final game of the series against LSU and Florida and it has played loose in midweek contests, but in the games that matter most, the Vols continue to come up short.
Playing loose leads to more comfortable at bats and less fielding mistakes. Tennessee needs to get back to the place heading down the stretch.
As the Vols look to salvage the rest of their season, they will need to focus on becoming a better team, not just wins and losses.
“At the end of the day you want to be able to hang your hat on something,” Vitello said. “It’s only going to be one team that wins the last game of the year this year. If it’s hanging your hat on wins and losses only, you’re chasing a ghost.”
Tennessee will look to start turning the page this weekend against Vanderbilt. Needless to say, a series win against the Commodores would do wonders for the Vols’ confidence and would right their trajectory towards the postseason.
“Even a game under .500 is something you can hang your hat on in this league,” Vitello said. Anything above it is phenomenal. We’ve got work to do if we’re going to get anywhere close to that mark.”
