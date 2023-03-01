Tennessee baseball has not had an easy start to the season.
Just over an hour before the season opener, the Vols were informed that transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna was ineligible for the start of the season. Just before first pitch of Tennessee second weekend series, the Vols were informed that head coach Tony Vitello was suspended for the series.
Strength coach Quentin Eberhardt was tasked with letting the team know of the gametime news.
“He’s kind of the hatchet man in a lot of different ways,” Vitello said.
Then on Monday, Tennessee got hit with two pieces of good news. Ahuna was eligible immediately and Vitello was returning from his suspension.
Tennessee’s staff let Ahuna know of his eligibility in the weight room on Monday. As expected, celebrations ensued.
“I believe there was a haka dance going on and all kinds of stuff,” Vitello said. “Probably one that goes in the memory bank with this team.”
Austen Jaslove had filled in during Ahuna’s absence, hitting .271. While it would’ve been easy for Jaslove to wonder what would happen with himself now that Ahuna was eligible, he didn’t.
Jaslove had a heartfelt moment with someone he doesn’t view as the person taking his position, but his friend.
“I was super happy,” Jaslove said. “He almost was brought to tears, I’m not going to lie. We got a really good hug and we hang out almost every night. So, we’ve been talking about it and I’m just glad he’s back out there to be honest.”
The adversity for Tennessee off the field has been obvious, with eligibility issues and suspensions. However, the struggles for this team haven’t been limited to off the field.
Tennessee opened the season by dropping its first two games to Arizona and Grand Canyon University. For a team that gets the pleasure of following up arguably the best college baseball team ever, the slow start to the season generated a lot of buzz.
Since that opening weekend, the Vols have won seven straight.
“There’s a lot of things out there because everyone has a voice,” Vitello said. “You can pick them apart and make then a bigger thing than they really are. At the root of everything, the kids just want to play baseball.”
Josh Elander has been big during this tumultuous time for Tennessee baseball. Credited with helping lift Tennessee’s offense a season ago as hitting coach, Elander was promoted over the offseason to become associate head coach.
When Vitello was suspended for the series against Dayton, Elander seamlessly took over the duties.
“That’s why he has the title that he does,” Vitello said. “I think it’s more calming to know at night, I don’t have to work as much as I used to on the phone or on the summer going on the road.”
When Vitello took his spot in the dugout on Tuesday and looked out to see his full team, he couldn’t help but feel some relief. His team had come full circle, and the off-the-field issues were at bay as the Tennessee team we expected in the offseason took the field to face Charleston Southern.
“It felt outstanding at the start of the day,” Vitello said. “You got the good vibes going and all that, and probably smiling more than I normally do.”
