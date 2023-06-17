OMAHA, Neb — It has not been an easy journey not been an easy journey for Tennessee baseball to reach the College World Series.
From starting off the SEC slate 5-10 to fighting through the Clemson Regional and then getting sent to the Southern Miss Super Regional – it has not been a straight path to Omaha.
Nevertheless, the Vols (43-20) weathered the storm and made it to Omaha, where they face No. 5 seed LSU (48-15) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
“The journey we took was about as zigzaggy or curvy or windy as it can get,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Maybe it's helped us in the long run because I don't feel like we've reached our full potential. Now, if that's the case, you better find in a hurry because there's only so many days left, even for the national champion.”
Tennessee has been tested and faced adversity at nearly every step of the way this season. The Vols are finally playing good baseball at the best time of the year.
The zigzag journey took a turn for the better during the Friday night game against Vanderbilt. The change began in the dugout.
“I don't want you to hear this, but I'll say it anyway,” Jared Dickey said. “We were kind of sitting in the locker room and looking at each other like: We're 5-10 in the SEC. And that was pretty much all that we said. We just knew something had to flip.”
From that Vanderbilt game on, the Vols finished the SEC slate 11-4 and went from a bubble team to a lock in the NCAA Tournament.
The road doesn’t get any easier in Omaha though, with LSU ace – and arguably the best pitcher in the nation – Paul Skenes awaiting Tennessee. Skenes leads the nation with 188 strikeouts and is currently No. 2 with a 1.77 ERA.
When he faced Tennessee earlier this year, Skenes threw seven innings while allowing one run and struck out 12 batters.
“If you date back to Friday or game one of that deal, Skenes was better than us,” Vitello said. “And I think there's probably some info in there that we can pull out, and the guys can take some confidence in maybe we've seen him once before.
“He is probably a different pitcher now than he was then. It's probably a different LSU team in some areas. I mean, they still have Mr. Crews and all that. We're a different team too.”
Tennessee is in the CWS for the second time in three years, making it to Omaha in 2021. Camden Sewell was a part of that team, a team that went 0-2 and got sent home early.
He was also a part of the team that got put out early against Notre Dame last season in the Knoxville Super Regional. Sewell knows what it takes at this stage of the season, and he imparted words of advice on the Vols as they begin their journey on Saturday.
“I think enjoying the moment and enjoying the environment and everything that's going on, but still focus on the task at hand and not get too caught up in all the outside activities and everything like that,” Sewell said. “That's kind of the approach that I feel like needs to be taken this time versus last go-around.”
