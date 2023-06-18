OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee baseball will not be caught by surprise on Monday. Facing elimination is nothing new for this baseball team.
Tennessee (43-21) faces off with No. 8 seed Stanford (44-19) on Monday in Omaha at the College World Series with both teams’ seasons on the line. The Cardinal are coming off of a loss to Wake Forest in game one, while the Vols are coming off a game one loss to LSU.
“Kind of like we've been all year,” outfielder Christian Scott said. “I think this keeps us humbled and ready to attack the next game and just play baseball.”
Tennessee was in a similar position a week ago in Hattiesburg. With the season on the line, the Vols defeated Southern Miss to punch their ticket to Omaha. More importantly, Tennessee had to beat the Golden Eagles’ ace in game two.
Facing elimination with Chase Dollander on the bump in game two of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, the Vols won 8-4. They will look to have similar success, with Dollander on the mound, on Monday.
“I want to see Drew Beam pitch again and so does Chase Dollander,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “And I think Beamer and I probably have as much confidence in that guy as anybody else on the staff.”
The situation on Monday in the CWS mirrors that of game two in Hattiesburg, with Stanford throwing ace Quinn Mathews against Tennessee.
Against LSU ace Paul Skenes on Saturday night, the Tennessee offense remained silent. 14 strikeouts later and seven hits later, the Vols fell 6-3.
“Obviously, strikeouts aren't good, but let's be realistic,” Tennessee outfielder Griffin Merritt said. “(Skenes) is probably going to break the all-time strikeout record for a given season. So give and take with that. We'll just get back into our prep work and get ready for Stanford. And Mathews is a good arm and somebody else we'll have to prepare well for.”
The last time Mathews took the mound, he threw 156 pitches to send Stanford to the College World Series. The ace got an extra day of rest, but coming back from that many pitches may be a struggle.
“It very well could be Quinn's last outing,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said. “I know he'll want to give us his best. And we'll face a good lineup no matter who it is. Whether it's LSU or Tennessee, it's going to be a really good lineup and a big challenge for us. So I'm glad that Quinn's going for us. And I'm looking forward to seeing him give us another great outing.”
Skenes didn’t allow a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning. In that eighth though, the Vols showed some fight.
Behind Hunter Ensley, Christian Scott and Maui Ahuna, the Vols plated all three of their runs and chase Skenes from the game.
“Obviously, we’ve got the team to do it, Hunter and C Scott showed you that we’re never out of the fight,” Dickey said. “We’re just one swing away always, it’s a special group of guys. I’m not worried at all.”
Tennessee’s offense looks to bounce back against Stanford on Monday at 2 p.m. ET with the season on the line. A win earns the Vols another day in Omaha and a matchup with the loser of Wake Forest and LSU.
“In combination with (Dollander pitching) and our position players getting after it, got plenty of faith in this group,” Vitello said. “If we were to lose faith about halfway through the year, we'd be recruiting for about two or three weeks by now.”
