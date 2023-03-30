Tennessee baseball took a punch to the mouth earlier this month in the form of an 0-3 weekend on the road at Missouri to open up SEC play.
The series loss — which came behind one of the Vols’ worst performances in over two years — was a reminder that this Tennessee team is not the same 57-win, historically good team it was a year ago.
Tennessee mulled over the weekend very little and managed to have a bounce-back weekend against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies in all three games.
But now the No. 10 Vols (20-6, 3-3 SEC) are looking to keep that momentum going as they head to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a series against No. 1 LSU (22-3, 4-2) and a chance to prove themselves as a top competitor in the SEC.
LSU boasts one of the best environments in college baseball. Similarly to football in Knoxville, fans make attending games at The Box an all-day event, tailgating beforehand and showing up rowdy.
Though the sample size is small, Tennessee has struggled on the road. It left an early-season invitational in Arizona with just one win. It left Missouri with no wins.
“The bottom line is you gotta go play baseball, and you need to be there every day,” head coach Tony Vitello said Tuesday. “If you have a day where you’re not mentally locked in, you’re going to get exposed, even if we’re at home but even more so on the road.”
Besides the literal noise that Tennessee will have to manage while playing at LSU, the Vols are also dealing with outside noise as well. Getting swept at Missouri did no favors for the pressure that this Tennessee team is dealing with.
“You want to have a winning record. They need to,” Vitello said. “I had that written down as a note because this team has taken on more challenges than any team since we’ve been here. We don’t need sympathy and we have talent, so we should win some games.”
Tennessee has been able to manage outside noise well so far, but excitement around this series means the noise gets even louder.
“You kind of turn a blind eye to it. That’s way easier said than done,” pitcher Chase Dollander said. “Obviously it’s a big series. There’s a lot of buildup to this series, I should say. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re all excited to play.”
Needless to say, a signature win against one of the best teams in college baseball would be huge for Tennessee. How will the Vols do it? It starts with pitching and trying to contain LSU's stacked lineup.
Dollander will start on the mound for the Vols on Thursday night. He is the only one of the Vols’ current weekend starters that has faced LSU, going up against the Tigers in the SEC Tournament last year.
He had nine strikeouts and gave up just four hits in that matchup, but Dollander will see a better hitting team this year.
Led by Dylan Crews, who is hitting at a staggering .542 clip, LSU is second in the nation in batting average with a team average of .339. All of the Tigers’ starters have an average of at least .250. Tennessee hits a .294 rate.
“They put bat to ball pretty well in my opinion,” Dollander said. “I’ve seen some different things and I’ve watched videos and stuff like that and I try to pick apart different things, but there’s not many loopholes that those guys have. As a pitcher you just have to go out there and trust your stuff as much as you can.”
LSU has one of the highest-caliber offenses in the nation, but if there is a pitching staff capable of containing the Tigers, it is Tennessee’s.
In its own pitching staff, LSU has an ace in Paul Skenes, who is sitting on a 0.72 ERA. He has given up just three runs in his six appearances this season. Skenes is supported by a worthy bullpen as well, so the Vols’ bats will have some work cut out for them starting Thursday.
Tennessee has a chance to continue growing and pick up a signature win, but it won’t be easy. The Vols have proved that they are more than what fans saw in the Missouri series, but whether or not they can consistently get better is still to be answered.
“The main thing I would like to see is to keep forging ahead,” Vitello said. “You are going to get tested, whether it’s home or here. We got tested today, but are you willing to keep forging ahead?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.