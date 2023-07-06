Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball have had a lot of success thus far in the transfer portal. That success continued on Thursday.
Former Clemson infielder Billy Amick has committed to Tennessee. He made his announcement on Twitter. The slugger led the Tigers offensively, hitting .413 from the right side. He racked up 63 RBIs while boasting an OPS of 1.236.
Amick batted cleanup for the Tigers a majority of the season, including when Clemson faced off in the NCAA Regionals against Tennessee. He went 1-for-3 against Tennessee before getting pinch hit for in the ninth.
Amick played first base and designated hitter for a majority of the season with Clemson. He can also play third and catch if need be.
Amick joins a transfer class for Tennessee that is quickly becoming one of the best in the nation. The Vols had several needs, and Vitello has already filled several of those.
The portal class is highlighted NC State transfer Cannon Peebles. Peebles, a catcher, fills arguably the biggest need for the Vols.
The All-ACC freshman hit .352 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 39 games. He can hit from both sides of the plate, and fill a massive void in the Vols' lineup while providing a reliable option behind the plate.
On the mound, Wichita State transfer Nate Snead highlights the class. Snead posted a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings 24 appearances. He struck out 53 while walking 17.
The righty popped triple digits off the mound several times, and can fill in the closer role for Tennessee. With the exit of Chase Burns, the pickup of Snead is even larger.
The Vols also picked up Jacksonville State transfer AJ Causey. With a submarine release, he could be a criticial piece of the bullpen in 2024.
The 6-foot-3 righty made 13 starts this season, posting a 5.07 ERA. He walked just 23 while striking out 89 in 76.1 innings. His WHIP was 1.37.
He played both ways as a freshman, batting .250 and striking out 58 in 48.1 innings of work.
The most recent pickup for Tennessee is SoCon player of the year Ryan Galanie. He hit .383 with 17 home runs. He has a career average of .339 at Wofford.
Galanie is draft eligible, and could very well leave for the MLB. He can play outfield and corner infield, but his bat got him attention in the portal.
The portal remains open until July 13, and commitments may happen even later. The Vols will assuredly remain active in the portal throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.