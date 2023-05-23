HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee baseball traveled to Hoover to open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, but left the bats in Knoxville. The Vols only got one hit en route to a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M, ending their SEC Tournament run the same day it began.
Texas A&M (33-23) started southpaw Troy Wansing on the mound. When Wansing faced Tennessee (38-19) in late March, he only pitched 1.1 innings while giving up four runs on four hits.
Wansing was a completely different pitcher against the Vols, shoving for eight innings. The lefty finished his night only conceding one hit while striking out seven.
While Tennessee's offense remained quiet, Texas A&M got the scoring rolling when Trevor Werner hit in Hunter Haas on a fielder's choice in the third inning. The Aggies tacked on another run in the fourth with an Austin Bost RBI-single.
Seth Halvorsen worked four innings for Tennessee, giving up three hits and two runs while walking three.
Camden Sewell came on in relief, giving up one hit and one run in three innings of work. His lone hit was a solo-shot to Jace LaViolette.
Tennessee finally broke up the Aggies' perfect game bid in the sixth when Christian Scott hit a single.
AJ Russell closed the game out for the Vols, but the bats never woke up despite the freshman holding A&M at bay.
With one out in the top of the ninth inning, the infamous Hoover rain delay struck. After an over two hour delay, the Vols got to complete their opening game.
Tennessee's Zander Sechrist got two outs to escape the top half of the ninth following the delay. The Aggies used Evan Aschenbeck to close out the game, going 1-2-3 to send the Vols home.
