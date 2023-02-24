Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello has been suspended for the Vols' three-game series against Dayton this weekend, Tennessee Athletics announced Friday.
Tennessee and Vitello are working with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Assistant coach Josh Elander will serve as acting head coach in the meantime.
The suspension is an institutional measure, meaning it is self-imposed and Vitello was not suspended by the NCAA.
Tennessee Athletics released the following statement:
"The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend’s series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity."
This is a developing story.
