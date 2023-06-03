Tennessee baseball hadn’t played a game in 10 days when it rolled into the Clemson Regional. The last time the Vols took the field, head coach Tony Vitello said he thought the dugout was “tense.”
There was nothing tense about the dugout on Friday as Tennessee (39-19) took down Charlotte (34-27) 8-1 at Clemson. The win starts Tennessee off on the right foot in the NCAA Tournament and keeps the Vols in the winner’s bracket of the Clemson Regional.
A 10-day break can be hard to navigate, with the possibility of losing the flow of the game from being away for so long. Vitello thinks the break was one that was needed following the rough outing in Hoover.
“I know it was a frustrating game, but by the end of the year, some frustrations can build. And that’s why it can be a benefit to get that breather that we got. I know I got asked about that in Hoover, ‘Why is that a benefit?’ Well, you want to be prepared going into any game.”
The break did wonders for the Vols, allowing the team to get back to “neutral” as Vitello put it. With the mental reset came a new approach with to the postseason.
Friday acted as another opening day for Tennessee. Stats no longer mattered.
“I think it took a couple of days even past Hoover to get back to neutral just mentally, for sure, and then physically,” Vitello added. “Now there’s been this build-up of just getting ready to play baseball again. Kind of a new opening day, almost, today.”
In the new opening day against Charlotte, Andrew Lindsey led the charge. The former Charlotte pitcher turned Tennessee starter shoved for seven innings, only allowing five hits and one run while striking out 10.
Only four Charlotte hitters were on the team when Lindsey was there, but that thought didn’t cross his mind.
“I think it was just business as usual. It is the postseason,” Lindsey said. “Just play ball. No matter who we get we need to play good baseball at this time of year. When they popped up, it was just another team to go out and beat.”
Behind Lindsey’s gem and a good performance from the bats, the Vols earned themself a date with Clemson. The Tigers (44-17) come into the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Tigers haven’t lost a game since the end of April, boasting a 17-game win streak.
Clemson is 24-10 at home, coming off a 4-0 run to clinch the ACC Tournament Title. The Tigers defeated Lipscomb 12-5 on Friday.
“(Clemson coach Erik Bakich) – he’s about as organized and thorough of a guy as they come,” Vitello said. “I think his team kind of mirrored that this year, if you had the chance to follow them. We are all wrapped up in the non-conference games too, but our league play. We keep an eye on people.”
Clemson, who ranks as the No. 4 national seed, has a 23-11 record all-time against Tennessee. The Tigers will be a tough test for Tennessee.
The road gets a lot tougher for the Vols if they fall into the loser’s bracket on Saturday, having to play and win three games in a row to make it to the Super Regionals.
The hot streak Clemson has been on is one thing, but an expected sellout of almost 5,000 people at Doug Kingsmore Stadium may add another wrinkle to the situation.
“When you look at them, they play organized and well-coached ball,” Vitello said. “They rarely make mistakes. Today, I know it was back and forth, but obviously, there was some separation between the two clubs when we were hitting in the cages. We almost got hit with a ball.”
Tennessee is set to face Clemson at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
