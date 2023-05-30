The first member of the 2022 Tennessee baseball team has made to Major League Baseball.
Former Tennessee closer Ben Joyce, who became known for throwing triple-digits, made his debut with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
"I was in there watching that game in my room," current Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander said. "Just watching him throw some heat, it was awesome to see. It was electric, it was really good stuff. And I feel like as a team and as a staff here at Tennessee, we couldn't be more proud of him."
Joyce helped the Angels pick up a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, throwing a scoreless seventh inning. Joyce began his outing by giving up a base hit.
Jared Dickey, who was close to Joyce from his time at Tennessee, got sent a video from Joyce's brother, Zach. The video showed Joyce trotting into the game from the bullpen, a message to turn the game on.
Dickey scrambled, but got the game on just in time to see Joyce give up a single to the leadoff batter.
"I was like, 'All right, here we go,'" Dickey said. "That guy's super special. He responded just like that.
"It is awesome to see that guy worked harder than anybody else that I've ever seen and he motivates me every day to be the best version of myself. Credit to him and everything that he's gonna get in the future."
After giving up the single, Joyce retired the next three hitters in order. He picked up two strikeouts and a pop-up to finish a scoreless seventh inning.
Ten of Joyce's 12 pitches in the inning came in for strikes. His only pitch below triple digits was an 89 mph off-speed pitch.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello planned on seeing Joyce's debut in person, but the busy calendar ahead of postseason baseball made that difficult. Joyce's aforementioned twin brother, Zach, currently pitches for Tennessee.
Zach was approved by Vitello to travel, and originially planned to head to Los Angeles. Scrambled travel plans led to the family making it to Chicago and watching Joyce's outing in person.
"His brother was on the GroupMe sending messages to the guys and he was juiced watching that ball move around," Vitello said. "It was pretty evident that, that the big man was juiced too."
Joyce has come a long way from Farragut High School in Knoxville. The righty pitched at Walter's State Community College before heading to Tennessee. Joyce underwent Tommy John surgery, forced to miss the 2021 season after joining the Vols in the fall of 2020.
The "Volunteer Firemen" came back from the procedure, posting a 2.23 ERA in 32.1 innings of work for the Vols in 2022. Acting as the closer, Joyce topped out at 105.5 mph on the mound. The speed would be the second fastest in the MLB and is assumed to be the fastest in the college ranks.
"The thing that he's become has come with work ethic," Vitello said. "I've said it before, but I can't stress it enough. I mentioned it to the guys, he has created the individual that he's become. And I don't see him slowing down because I know that the work is not going to slow down."
