There were more rain delays on Sunday than runs for Tennessee baseball. The Vols were held scoreless for the first time since the 2021 College World Series, dropping game three to Kentucky 10-0.
The Vols (35-17, 14-13 SEC) stranded 16 runners on base en route to getting shutout by the Wildcats (35-15, 15-12). Tennessee hit 3-for-15 with runners on base while giving up a season-high five home runs to Kentucky.
"To leave them on base, you got to get on base," head coach Tony Vitello said. "You'll see a lot of productive and best offense have that as a high number."
Drew Beam’s start did not go as planned. The sophomore righty gave up a lead off single before giving up a two-run homer to Hunter Gilliam. The Wildcats would tack on another run in the first on an RBI double from Devin Burkes.
Beam’s day came to an end in the second inning after giving up a solo shot and a walk. He gave up five hits and four runs in 1.2 innings.
"I think some pitches, especially when he's ahead in the count, missing over the middle or the heart of the plate and then there's also been occasions where he's behind in the count more than normal, so then he has to go (over the plate)," Vitello said. "If you break it down, whether it's this team we just played or another one, if you're in the center of the plate too often, bad things can happen."
Freshman AJ Russell was tasked with stopping the bleeding. He escaped the second, and picked up two strikeouts in the third before a lightning delay stopped play.
After the almost two-hour weather delay, play was resumed in the bottom of the third. Tennessee’s offense remained non-existent after the delay.
Seth Halvorsen worked 4.1 innings following the rain delay, conceding three hits for three runs while striking out six.
"He's been dying to start," Vitello said. "He won't say it to me, but all these kids like the starting role and he got a starting rep. He warmed up like a starter, he started the game for us and he got to a pitch count that almost is worthy of, basically about what Lindsay did his first start."
Aaron Combs got the call out of the bullpen, and he gave up a solo shot to the first batter he faced. He escaped the inning with a pair of outs.
Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the ninth and conceded the ninth run, but it didn't matter as the bats never came around on Sunday.
The Vols face Belmont on Tuesday to close out the regular season at home.
"Keep pushing forward," Vitello said. "That was kind of what the guys were saying in the dugout, so I jumped on board with it. It was like, 'dang it,' we had these two guys on, didn't score, and it was a moment of frustration."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.