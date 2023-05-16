Tennessee baseball had to sit through a weather delay for the second game in a row. This time though, the Vols came away with a win.
No. 18 Tennessee (36-17, 14-13 SEC) took home a 9-5 victory over Belmont (23-30, 8-16 MVC) after an almost hour-and-a-half rain delay. It was an up-and-down contest for the Vols, on the field, and with the weather.
The game's start time was pushed up to 5 p.m. EST before several delays led to first pitch coming at 5:50 p.m. Due to the drop dead time of 10 p.m., the eighth inning was the last.
Zander Sechrist had a strong start to the game for Tennessee, going 1.1 innings and striking out three. After he surrendered a double, Bryce Jenkins came on in relief.
Jenkins got a pair of strikeouts to end the second, and strand a Belmont runner on third.
The Vols' offense came alive in the bottom of the second inning.
Charlie Taylor hit a two-RBI single to drive home Christian Scott and Christian Moore. Maui Ahuna joined the fun, hitting an RBI double down the right-field line.
After the Vols put up a three-spot, the umpires came together to delay the game due to lighting and rain in the area. The delay started at 6:33 p.m. EST and the game wouldn’t be resumed until 8 p.m.
After the delay, things did not go well for Tennessee. Jacob Bimbi got the nod to take the mound after the delay, and he got two outs before loading the bases. Kirby Connell came on and gave up a single and double.
Zach Joyce came on to stop the bleeding, getting the last out to hold Belmont to three runs in the third. In his first outing since April 18, Joyce went 1.1 innings while giving up two hits and one run.
Tennessee retook the lead on a Hunter Ensley double in the bottom half of the fourth. The Vols added insurance runs on a Scott single, a Griffin Merritt RBI ground out and a sac fly from Cal Stark.
Hollis Fanning went three scoreless innings for the Vols, striking out seven and only conceding two hits. Andrew Behnke closed it out for Tennessee, putting up another zero.
The Vols travel to Columbia to face No. 13 South Carolina beginning on Thursday.
