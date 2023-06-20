OMAHA, Neb. – Paul Skenes or Nate Ackenhausen. It didn’t matter who LSU threw in Omaha against Tennessee baseball, the Vols couldn’t find any life offensively.
Tennessee lost both of its games in the College World Series to LSU, with the second 2-0 loss ending the Vols' season on Tuesday night. Tennessee (44-22) got a gem from Drew Beam on the mound, but couldn’t wake up the bats against the Tigers (50-16).
Tennessee finished the night hitting 6-for-29 at the plate, but only 1-for-11 with runners on base. The Vols failed to get a hit with runners in scoring position.
Beam got off to a shaky start, walking Dylan Crews in a full count. After a passed ball and a couple of singles, Crews came around to score.
After working 26 pitches in a rough first inning, the righty threw 79 pitched through five before running into trouble in the sixth. Beam began the inning by giving up a leadoff double to Tre’ Morgan.
A perfect bunt by LSU’s Gavin Dugas forced an errant throw from Zane Denton that brought Morgan home. Beam then walked another LSU hitter, but got a bunt popout before getting pulled after 5.2 innings of work.
Beam finished his day with nine strikeouts while giving up six hits and two runs – only one run was earned. AJ Russell, out of the bullpen, escaped the sixth inning and limited the damage. Russell shoved for 1.1 innings.
The Vols loaded the bases in the bottom half of the seventh after Riley Cooper came on in relief for LSU, but stranded them loaded.
Aaron Combs started the eighth for Tennessee, hitting back-to-back batters before getting pulled. Seth Halvorsen was called upon, using four pitches to get one out, and work a 1-2 count. In the middle of the at-bat, Camden Sewell came on.
Sewell worked around a high leverage situation, but did give up one on a wild pitch to give LSU a 3-0 lead.
LSU's Dylan Crews put the nail in Tennessee's coffin in the top of the ninth, hitting an opposite field two-run homer. The Vols went quietly in the bottom half, ending their season.
