OMAHA, Neb. – Tennessee baseball hadn’t won a game in Omaha since Chris Burke was on the field in 2001.
That game featured a four-run eighth inning with Burke’s famous inside-the-park home run. That was the last time Tennessee scored four runs in an inning – and the last time Tennessee won a game in the College World Series – until Monday.
The Vols picked up their first win in Omaha in 22 years with a 6-4 victory over Stanford. The win was also the first for Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello in his career.
“It's a big deal for us,” Vitello said. “We invested a lot of time, researched coach (Rod) Delmonico's time in Rocky Top. And the 2005 team. But also Burke's team and Todd Helton's group. They helped us a bunch.”
The 19-12 win over Georgia in the 2001 CWS is no longer the Vols’ last win in Omaha, and Vitello becomes the third coach at Tennessee to win a game in Omaha in the Orange and White.
The win also takes a weight off of the 2023 team’s shoulders. The 2021 team made it to Omaha and failed to win a game. The 2022 team earned the No. 1 seed and was arguably one of the most dominant teams in recent history.
The 2023 team has something the other two can’t say they’ve done. This Tennessee team won a game in the College World Series.
“I think the other day we played a pretty solid ball game,” catcher Cal Stark said. “Things just didn’t fall our way. Now is just like playing Little League baseball. Just keep going, no more rest days. Just about playing baseball and having fun.”
Down 4-0 to the Cardinal on Monday, Tennessee used a four-run inning in the fifth to tie the game up.
The fifth got rolling with a Zane Denton single, followed by a single by Cal Stark. Stark, Tennessee’s starting catcher, came into Monday batting .178.
The numbers didn’t matter as Stark helped ignite the inning that tied the game up for Tennessee.
“In baseball, whenever the guy in front of you succeeds, it just gives you a second boost of confidence,” Stark said. “When you see that, I don’t think we were feeling down, but when that happens, a boost of energy just goes through the dugout. It just takes one, and you keep them rolling.”
The Vols tacked another two runs on in the seventh to pull away and secure a another day of baseball in Omaha.
The win was straightforward, as Christian Moore put it. When the Vols stay confident and trust in one another, the rest takes care of itself.
“Tomorrow is an elimination game as well,” Moore said. “I think we just go in there with the same momentum we had today and just try to get a dub. I don’t know who we play, I don’t know what time. I know when that time comes we’re going to go with a full head of steam.”
Tennessee moves to 9-11 in the College World Series, ending the winless drought and snapping a six-game losing streak. The Vols also move to 3-0 in elimination games this season, a number they will look to make 4-0 against the loser of LSU and Wake Forest.
“Our little theme we've had all year long, because of tough times, is just keep moving forward,” Vitello said. “This is one more day we get to keep moving forward. And a win is nice but you need more than one win at this place to get too excited about wins. It's more about this group getting to be together another day or two and hopefully even more than that.”
