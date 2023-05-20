Tennessee baseball has found its opponent. The Vols (37-18) have earned the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament.
With the seven-seed, Tennessee will face off against No. 10 Texas A&M on Tuesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols ended their regular season on a high note.
Taking two of three for No. 13 South Carolina in Columbia, Tennessee ended with a conference record of 15-14. The series win also bolsters the Vols' chance to host.
The Aggies, who Tennessee will face on Tuesday, are fresh off of a series win against Mississippi State. Tuesday's game between the two sides will be a single elimination contest.
If the Vols win Tuesday, they will move into the double elimination bracket and face No. 2 seed Arkansas. The Razorbacks won a share of the regular season SEC title.
The Vols sit at No. 17 in the RPI rankings, which are commonly used to predict postseason seeding. With a good week in Hoover, Tennessee may very well earn itself the opportunity to host a regional.
The Vols begin the quest to defend their 2022 SEC Tournament title at 1:30 p.m. ET against Texas A&M. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
