Tennessee baseball's woes continue Saturday night as the Vols dropped the second game of the series to Arkansas 6-3, marking their third straight series loss.
Just like Friday night, Tennessee opened the game with a promising leadoff-home run off the bat of Jared Dickey, but the hot start didn't translate on defense as Chase Dollander gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.
Dollander bounced back from the early home run, retiring 11-straight batters to keep the game close.
The Vols and Razorbacks traded runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but Arkansas blew things up in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases on Camden Sewell before scoring three runs on an error and a pair of RBI singles.
Tennessee had no answer, scoring just one run in the final two innings.
Dollander's decent performance was marred by fielding woes and a lack of offense. Kirby Connell, who came in for just half an inning, provided a strong outing and Bryce Jenkins closed things out well.
Tennessee will look to salvage the series with a win on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, but salvaging the series has become an exhausting theme for the Vols during this stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.