Tennessee baseball dropped its series opener to LSU Thursday night 5-2 after a late push a few mistakes allowed the Tigers to take a late lead.
The Vols and Tigers were locked in a pitcher's duel through the first four innings before Tennessee finally broke things open in the top of the fifth behind an RBI-single from Christian Scott.
LSU immediately answered in the bottom of the fifth, taking the lead on a two-run home run from Gavin Dugas.
Tennessee's offense went stagnant in the sixth and seventh, but got a spark when it needed it in the form of a Maui Ahuna single, and then Christian Moore tied things up on an RBI single.
In the bottom of the eight, Tennessee had a chance to end the inning, but Moore made a fielding error that led to LSU loading the bases. The Tigers capitalized and tacked on three runs with a base-clearing RBI-double.
Tennessee couldn't respond in the ninth.
In a battle of two of the top pitchers in the SEC, LSU's Paul Skenes picked up 12 strikeouts, torching Tennessee's batters for seven innings. Chase Dollander finished the day with three strikeouts in 4.2 inings.
